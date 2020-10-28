 Skip to main content
Jersey Mike’s Subs to open on Nov. 4 in Mattoon
Jersey Mike's opening soon

Jersey Mike’s Subs is scheduled to open a location on Nov. 4 at 1021 Charleston Ave. East in the Mattoon Marketplace retail center, next to Starbucks.

 ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

MATTOON — A Jersey Mike’s Subs location is set to open in Mattoon on Nov. 4, where the franchise will serve its signature sandwiches with fresh sliced and fresh grilled ingredients.

Franchise owners Michael Lanman and Alex Gowin have said they look forward to eventually holding a grand opening celebration and fundraiser at their new restaurant, located at 1021 Charleston Ave. East in the Mattoon Marketplace retail center, once daily operations are at normal levels post-COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on guidance from public health authorities, Jersey Mike’s dining room initially will be open at 50 percent capacity with socially distant tables inside. Outdoor seating also will be available.

Customers will be able to place takeout orders in the restaurant or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery will be available through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners.

Business hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week at the new restaurant, which can be called at (217) 508-4680.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

