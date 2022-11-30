 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

JG-TC goes 'In Search of Santa' this holiday season

Santa
PROVIDED PHOTO

The JG-TC is seeking suggestions to feature in a new holiday feature, "In Search of Santa," to draw attention to people whose lives illustrate the true meaning of Christmas. 

We are looking for your help to find these local Santas. Do you know someone whose selflessness and kindness could help inspire others this holiday season? To make a suggestion, visit bit.ly/insearchofsanta to fill out our online form.

Alternately, you can give us a call at 217-421-7969, the phone number for newsroom assistant Lynda Margerum. Please leave your name, a phone number where you can be reached, the name of the person you want to mention, a way to contact him or her and why you think he or she is a special Santa. 

The JG-TC will feature as many as we can between now and Christmas. 

Buzz60’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us the history behind some of your favorite Christmas traditions.
