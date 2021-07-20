 Skip to main content
VOICE OF READERS

JG-TC seeking reader memories of 9/11

Where were you on 9/11?

As we approach the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the Journal Gazette/Times-Courier is working on a special project featuring testimonials from Central Illinois community members talking about their experiences. 

We're looking for readers to share their memories and thoughts about its impact on our country.

What do you remember about that day? What has changed? 

We want to hear your story. 

Interested in taking part? Email chris.coates@lee.net to join us. 

