Josh Bullock: Lake Land Colleges nimbleness put to test during pandemic

As a community college, Lake Land College has always prided itself on being flexible and adaptable to meet the needs of our students and communities. The pandemic definitely put this nimbleness to the test as faculty and staff moved all courses and services to a virtual environment in less than two weeks.
While this new reality was quite a shock to all of us, we adapted quite well and actually realized some remarkable achievements and successes during the past 12 months. Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) and Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER), we were able to assist more than 1,200 students with $1.5 million in emergency aid between Spring, Summer and Fall 2020 terms.
Of the students receiving funds in the Spring 2020 semester, 96% continued their education with Lake Land College in the fall or reached their goal of graduating.
To assist students, Counseling Services and Career Services collaborated to implement mental health initiatives to provide remote counseling services to students through the BetterMynd service, created agreements with local mental health agencies and formed the college’s first student club, Active Minds, to address the mental health stigma and provide resources for students to offer peer support.
While a majority of the college community was working remotely, progress continued on campus with two new buildings opening − the Foundation and Alumni Center and the Workforce Development Center. Early on in the pandemic, we had a fire on the roof of Neal Hall. Luckily, no one was injured and the restoration is completed.
Lake Land College continues to be the number one choice among area high school graduates attending college. Of the 1,137 recent graduates from our 31 high schools who enrolled in college in Fall of 2020, 603 choose Lake Land College.
We anticipate this trend will continue in the Fall 2021, which is designed around students with a mix of in-person, virtual and online courses.
Like our neighbors and peers, we have learned a great deal in the past year. Despite all the workplace and personal challenges we have all faced, the Lake Land College community came together to support our students, lift each other up and do we what we do best − provide our community residents a personalized, high-quality educational pathway to a successful future.
Josh Bullock is president of Lake Land College.