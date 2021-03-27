Josh Bullock: Lake Land Colleges nimbleness put to test during pandemic

As a community college, Lake Land College has always prided itself on being flexible and adaptable to meet the needs of our students and communities. The pandemic definitely put this nimbleness to the test as faculty and staff moved all courses and services to a virtual environment in less than two weeks.

While this new reality was quite a shock to all of us, we adapted quite well and actually realized some remarkable achievements and successes during the past 12 months. Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) and Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER), we were able to assist more than 1,200 students with $1.5 million in emergency aid between Spring, Summer and Fall 2020 terms.

Of the students receiving funds in the Spring 2020 semester, 96% continued their education with Lake Land College in the fall or reached their goal of graduating.

To assist students, Counseling Services and Career Services collaborated to implement mental health initiatives to provide remote counseling services to students through the BetterMynd service, created agreements with local mental health agencies and formed the college’s first student club, Active Minds, to address the mental health stigma and provide resources for students to offer peer support.

