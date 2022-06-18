Juneteenth celebrates freedom at Peterson Park in Mattoon

MATTOON — The Fourth of July is still a couple of weeks away, but a large crowd of community members gathered Saturday at Peterson Park to mark a different independence day with a Juneteenth Celebration.

RealiTea ProjecT CEO Taneya Higginbotham, who helped organize the celebration, said Juneteenth marks the June 19, 1865, proclamation of freedom for Black slaves in Texas, at the far reaches of the defeated Confederacy at the end of the Civil War. She said enslaved people finally received the freedom that they had not been granted when the United Sates declared independence on July 4, 1776.

"It is a time of reflection and rejoicing," Higginbotham said of Juneteenth during the event, which was supported with the help of approximately $50,000 in grant funding from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.

The local RealiTea ProjecT partnered with the Coles County Faith-Based Coalition for Racial Justice to organize this second annual Juneteenth Celebration, following the inaugural event last year at Morton Park in Charleston.

"This is an important day for us to be able to mark the end of a horrible and tragic era in American history and to reflect on unfinished business and what we still need to do," said coalition member Richard Wandling.

Coalition members and other volunteers helped serve up free fried chicken wings from Black-owned Zesty Wingz, Chicken & Fish in Charleston, doughnuts from Black-owned Revival City Doughnuts in Charleston, and bottled water from County Market and Rural King.

Dionna Slaughter of Mattoon helped her 4-year-old daughter, Char' Li Pearson, and her mother, Donna Slaughter, get refreshments before they sat down to enjoy live music by the Razor Sharp Band and Jeniece Mitchell.

She said the celebration was a great opportunity for community members to gather together and learn about Juneteenth, which has gained more prominence since becoming a national holiday in 2021.

"I am excited to teach my own daughter about Juneteenth, as well," Dionna Slaughter said. "This is a good starting point for her."

Free Juneteenth Celebration T-shirts, created by Black-owned Dom's Custom Designs in Champaign, were also given out at the event. Volunteers Artez Hamlin of Mattoon and Khamari Tuell of Champaign helped staff the T-shirt booth.

Hamlin said he was glad to see so many people come out for the celebration and learn about Juneteenth. He said Juneteenth had been overlooked or forgotten as a holiday, so he has been glad to see national holiday status help "bring it into the light"

"I think it's great we can get together and spread awareness," Tuell said. "For me, Juneteenth is just as important as the Fourth of July because it kind of represents the same thing."

The celebration also featured an informational booth for BIPOC for Better Birth, a grassroots organization that addresses the unique needs of Black, Indigenous, People of Color who continue to face disproportionally poor pregnancy and birth outcomes. The group was founded by Victoria Baez, Michelle Burton and Isis Rose.

Burton, an Eastern Illinois University alumnus who is a doula and a student midwife, said the event provided an opportunity to talk about BIPOC for Better Birth's support services for expectant and new mothers while joining in with the celebration of Juneteenth.

"The fact that it is out there now and is a federal holiday is beautiful," Burton said. Her husband and fellow Eastern alumnus, artist Antonio Burton, displayed his works and provided children's art activities during the event.

