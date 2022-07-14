Lake Mattoon waterfowl hunting drawing planned

MATTOON — Applications are being taken for the annual drawing to assign waterfowl hunting privileges at Lake Mattoon.

The City of Mattoon reported that it has 12 blind locations designated for the hunting of waterfowl at Lake Mattoon. Applicants to potentially use these blinds must be at least 18 years old and reside in one of the three counties in which this lake is located — Coles, Cumberland and Shelby counties.

Lake Mattoon Waterfowl drawing applications are available at the Lake Mattoon Marina, 1282 Cumberland County Road 000E in rural Neoga and must be submitted there by 4 p.m. July 25. A nonrefundable $50 application fee will be charged. A valid hunting license and waterfowl stamp must be shown when the application is submitted.

The drawing is scheduled to be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Lake Mattoon Beach Pavilion. More information is available by contacting Lake Supervisor John Wurtsbaugh at 217-254-6680.