Lake Shelbyville 50th anniversary fireworks set Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — A fireworks display is planned Saturday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lake Shelbyville.

Fireworks are scheduled to be launched at dusk from Ramp Point in the Dam West Recreation Area.

Viewing locations include the Dam West and Dam East recreation areas, Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center, on top of the Lake Shelbyville Dam, and Dam West Overlook. At 8 p.m., the Dam Road will be closed to traffic before and during fireworks from Ninth Street to Dam East, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.

Parking is limited. Alternative locations for parking are the Spillway Recreation Area, Forest Park and Dam West High Water Boat Ramp. Those who park at the high water ramp may access the General Dacey Trail and walk to Dam West.

No outside fireworks are allowed on government property. Offenders will face a citation if caught in possession of fireworks. Fireworks organizers remind all spectators to practice social distancing during the event.

Call the Lake Shelbyville Project Office at (217) 774-3951 or the Chamber of Commerce at (217) 774-2221 for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.