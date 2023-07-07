CHARLESTON — Mitch Newell and his family enjoy kayaking on the Embarras River so much that they invited other community members to join them early last month.

Their invitation has resulted in a series of free kayaking events that have drawn up to 25 life vest-clad participants at a time to paddle together to landings at Lake Charleston or Fox Ridge State Park.

"That's the beauty of the kayak experience. The beauty is we all like to kayak. We all like to get on a body of water and paddle," Newell said of the outdoor sport he enjoys with his wife, Kim; their son, Carson; and cousin Mike Cox.

Newell added that the Embarras offers room for participating kayakers to spread out and enjoy seeing scenery such as farm fields, wooded land and the occasional sandy riverbank at their own pace.

Participants are already starting to sign up for the next free kayaking event from 9-11:30 a.m. July 15 on the Embarras, with drop-off and landing points within Fox Ridge. More information is posted on the "Lake View Trails Charleston Illinois" page on Facebook and on Mitch Newell's page.

Lake Charleston and the adjacent river also have seen an increase in kayakers this year through the new rental service offered at the lake by the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Rent.Fun mobile app.

City Recreation Director Diane Ratliff said the three kayaks and one standup paddleboard that are stored in a locker at the lake have yielded 440 rentals since they debuted on April 1. She said more than 200 of those rentals were booked by repeat users. The rentals come with paddles. Life vests, which are required, are available, too.

Ratliff said the rentals have provided a way for those who do not own kayaks or paddleboards to enjoy this recreation on the water. The Mattoon City Council followed Charleston's example on Tuesday by voting to partner with Rent.Run to offer kayaks at Lake Mattoon.

"We like to see people out on the lake enjoying their time," Ratliff said.

The recreation department also has promoted recreation on the Embarras River by posting a map on its outdoor recreation webpage that shows kayak landings in the vicinity of the lake. Ratliff said local kayaking enthusiast Dr. Tim Camden created the map with the help of Eastern Illinois University graphic design students.

Kayak landings are available from Airtight Bridge in northeast Coles County to the Ryan Bridge south of Fox Ridge. The map shows the distance between each landing and notes that watercraft on the Embarras at the lake must exit before reaching the dam. They can get back on the river south of the dam.

Ratliff said they encourage kayak and paddleboard users to keep their cellphones in a waterproof bag and leave their vehicle keys on dry land in case they tip over during their time on the water.

Kayaking checklists and safety tips, such as stretch beforehand and bring paddle leashes and sunscreen, are included in the information that Newell has posted for the free kayaking events. Newell said he has planned and promoted these events with the help of outdoor sports enthusiast Brendan Lynch of Charleston.

Newell said he and other volunteers can help newcomers to the kayaking events plan for the logistics of their first trip and assist with launching and recovering their watercraft on the Embarras.

Charleston resident Sarah Dowell was among those who accepted the invitation for the July 2 free kayak event from the East Harrison Street Road bridge to Lake Charleston. Dowell said the kayak events are a fun activity for all ages and skill levels.

"I think Mitch has done a wonderful thing," Dowell said of the kayak events, adding that they have helped promote the recreation resources at the lake and river within the community. "People have invested a lot of time and resources out there making this a destination and recreation hub for people to get out and enjoy."

