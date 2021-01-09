Large jackpots inspire thoughts of 'what if' among casual lottery players

DECATUR — If William Hays wins some money playing the lottery, the first thing he's going to do is give some away.
"I'd give a donation to God," said Hays, who plays only sporadically and for fun.
With the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots combining for a more than $1 billion payout, the tempting thought of sudden unimaginable riches could spur more people to buy tickets.
Craig Clendening of Lerna isn't one of them.
Clendening purchased Illinois Lottery tickets on Saturday at CVS in Lerna, but they were not for the Mega Millions and Powerball.
He said he has had some success with smaller stakes games over the years, including once winning $100.
"At least there is generally some return," Clendening said.
The Lerna resident noted that he did purchase a Lottery ticket for one of the big prizes on Thursday but the closest he came to winning was having "one number within two numbers of one of the numbers."
Urvish Amin, whose family owns the Harry's Gas & Liquor store in Mattoon, said he has seen regular customers who play the Lottery "religiously" purchase additional tickets recently while voicing their excitement about the big prizes.
"They always ask what the prize is up to even though they already know," Amin said, adding that some of these customers joke about retiring on their prospective winnings. He added that the big prizes also have drawn some "folks who are new faces" at the store to purchase tickets.
At Party Warehouse in Decatur's Brettwood Village, owner Diane Little said she's seen fewer of one group of her usual lottery customers, office workers who pitched in together to buy tickets, planning to share the pot if they won. With so many people working from home, those customers aren't coming in now.
"Some people are just kind of bored and they take home crossword puzzles and things that take a while to play, so we're seeing a little more activity that way," she said. "I think they just do it for something to do We're seeing people buy (the Mega Millions and Powerball) more often because the pot is so big."
No one had the numbers needed to win the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. As of Saturday afternoon, the estimated jackpot was $600 million, and will surely grow before the next drawing on Tuesday.
As of Saturday afternoon, the Powerball jackpot for the drawing later that night was $470 million.
With two years to go to retirement, Mark Connelley has already paid off his debts and is comfortable without a lottery win, but he'd take it if he could get it. He plays weekly online, and sets a $20 limit on how much to spend on tickets.
He's got his eye on a quiet town in Tennessee to retire to, and he'd like to be able to put some money away his grandchildren.
"What would I do if I won them? It pretty much wouldn't change my lifestyle right now," Connelley said. "I'd love to retire in a couple of years and that's just a bonus for me."