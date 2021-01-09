Large jackpots inspire thoughts of 'what if' among casual lottery players

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"They always ask what the prize is up to even though they already know," Amin said, adding that some of these customers joke about retiring on their prospective winnings. He added that the big prizes also have drawn some "folks who are new faces" at the store to purchase tickets.

At Party Warehouse in Decatur's Brettwood Village, owner Diane Little said she's seen fewer of one group of her usual lottery customers, office workers who pitched in together to buy tickets, planning to share the pot if they won. With so many people working from home, those customers aren't coming in now.

"Some people are just kind of bored and they take home crossword puzzles and things that take a while to play, so we're seeing a little more activity that way," she said. "I think they just do it for something to do We're seeing people buy (the Mega Millions and Powerball) more often because the pot is so big."

No one had the numbers needed to win the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. As of Saturday afternoon, the estimated jackpot was $600 million, and will surely grow before the next drawing on Tuesday.