Last Snowman Standing: Mattoon business maintains festive spirit with plastic snowman

MATTOON — With the weather constantly moving below freezing to above 50 degrees, most snowmen and sculptures made in the snow may very well be melted by end of this week.

That is unless someone decided to build a snowman out of corrugated and plastic tubing.

"I just decided to start doing it to have fun with my kids," said Colt Roderick, owner of Roderick Excavating & Drainage at 315 E. Dewitt Ave. in Mattoon

"The storm that came through a couple months ago in December messed it up a little bit but I'm just trying to be festive."

Roderick said the idea of creating a snowman out of tubing this year came about from making pumpkins out of tubing during the fall for the past four years.

Instead of shelving the tubing for the winter, Roderick said he decided to build the plastic snowman with his Ever, his 5-year-old son, and will continue to have the snowman up for another month or so.

"We've been doing the pumpkin for a few years now so it only seemed natural to make a snowman," Roderick said. "It's also something to do with my kids."

The recent sunshine and temperatures above freezing have gone a long way to ridding the area if the snow, which was measured at 8.5 inches on Feb. 3 by Cameron Douglas Craig, a climatologist at Eastern Illinois University.

The storm that swept through the Midwest beginning Feb. 2, caused schools and businesses to close and made travel dangerous.

