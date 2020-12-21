 Skip to main content
Lighted parade to honor Sarah Bush Lincoln staff, memorialize Mattoon mayor
MATTOON

MATTOON — A lighted parade will be held Tuesday evening at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center to honor frontline staff there and to serve as a memorial to late Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover.

Parade co-organizer Scott Eggleston of Mattoon said he decided to help present this event after a family member was recently admitted to the emergency room at Sarah Bush Lincoln. He said the staff at the hospital provided high-quality care while still dealing with a workload that is heavier than normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Medical staff members were literally running to keep up with everything," Eggleston said.

The lighted parade of emergency response units and other vehicles from across Coles County will provide a way for participants to show medical staff members that they are thinking about them and appreciate all their efforts, Eggleston said. The parade will have the added benefit of being visible to patients within the hospital who are facing limits on visitors due to the pandemic.

Eggleston said the parade will also serve as a memorial to Mayor Gover, who died on Dec. 3 at age 82. The city has reported that Gover's death was "due to lingering health issues." In addition to serving as mayor for the last 10 years, Gover helped support the hospital as a member of the nonprofit Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation.

"(Mayor Gover) would have been leading the charge," foundation Chairman Eggleston said of the lighted parade.

Participants in the lighted parade are scheduled to start lining up at 5 p.m. Tuesday on the Coles County Memorial Airport's Frontage Road, facing east toward the 911 center and the lighted intersection at Health Center Drive and Illinois Route 16. They should head to the Frontage Road via the main entrance by the Airport Steakhouse.

The plan for the parade is to have emergency response agencies lead the procession across Route 16 on Health Center Drive at 5:30 p.m. The procession will then take the main entrance to Sarah Bush Lincoln's campus past the Cancer Center, Pavilions 1 and 2, and the Surgery Center before turning left to go behind the Center for Healthy Living and Pavilion 2, past the Education Center and out the back entrance.

More information is available by contacting the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce at (217) 235-5661.

