Lighted parade to honor Sarah Bush Lincoln staff, memorialize Mattoon mayor

MATTOON — A lighted parade will be held Tuesday evening at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center to honor frontline staff there and to serve as a memorial to late Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover.

Parade co-organizer Scott Eggleston of Mattoon said he decided to help present this event after a family member was recently admitted to the emergency room at Sarah Bush Lincoln. He said the staff at the hospital provided high-quality care while still dealing with a workload that is heavier than normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Medical staff members were literally running to keep up with everything," Eggleston said.

The lighted parade of emergency response units and other vehicles from across Coles County will provide a way for participants to show medical staff members that they are thinking about them and appreciate all their efforts, Eggleston said. The parade will have the added benefit of being visible to patients within the hospital who are facing limits on visitors due to the pandemic.