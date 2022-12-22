 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lightworks cancelled for Thursday, Dec. 22; Santa House for Friday, Dec. 23

MATTOON — The Lightworks display at Peterson Park has been cancelled for Thursday, Dec. 22, and the adjacent Santa House has been cancelled for Friday, Dec. 23, due to the winter storm.

Lightworks is still scheduled to be open at 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the remainder of the Christmas season, weather permitting, for motorists to drive through the park and view the illuminated decorations there.

Friday had been scheduled to be the final day of the season for the newly restored Tyler Ross Jones Santa House in front of the park to host visits by children with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

Photos: 2022 Mattoon Lightworks

Here are several photos from the 2022 Mattoon Lightworks display of illuminated Christmas decorations at Peterson Park.

An Arctic blast and bomb cyclone is going to pass over the US just as the holiday travel season has begun.
Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

