Like father, like son: Ray and Brett Hall honored as Mattoon police officers of the year

MATTOON — The year 2020 has become infamous for being a rough time period all around, but it was particularly trying for Capt. Ray Hall of the Mattoon Police Department.

Hall began 2020 newly diagnosed with lymphoma. He subsequently underwent a treatment regimen and was found to be cancer free in August. The captain returned to work in September but was then struck by a case of COVID-19 that caused him to go into respiratory failure at one point. Hall said he is still taking medication and hopes to go back on patrol before he retires in March.

"It just hit me hard and took a toll on me," Hall said of COVID-19. "I just have to get my strength back now. That's the main thing. That's been a nightmare."

Even though 2020 brought these hardships for Hall, it also included a joyful milestone for him and his son, Officer Brett Hall. The Mattoon police force announced that the two of them were selected as the officers of the year for 2019. The presentation of this joint honor was delayed until late in the year due to the pandemic and Ray Hall's health troubles.