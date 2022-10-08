Lincoln Fire Protection District connects with community at first Fall Fest

MATTOON — Lincoln Fire Protection District combined fun and learning Saturday with the department's first-ever Fall Fest.

The event included demonstrations, safety education, vendors and games for attendees to enjoy, and was held in parallel with Fire Prevention Week.

Lincoln Fire Cadet Coordinator Tim Waggle, who organized the event, said the idea came from wanting to bring back "water ball," a game where players spray a metal ball on a wire with water to try to get the ball to their opponent's side.

He said with the event, he hoped to combine the game with community outreach and safety education, while also trying to garner interest in joining the volunteer fire department.

"There's a massive shortage of volunteers for fire departments all over the country, and this just gets the community to see the firefighters and hopefully we get a few new firefighters here and there," Waggle said. "We run a cadet program for 16-year-olds, and maybe we'll get a few cadets that will eventually become firefighters."

Waggle said he was happy with the weather throughout the event and the turnout from the community.

Other members of the department said they were glad to have an opportunity to connect with the community.

LFPD Lt. Colton Dodson said he was happy to see the event come to fruition.

"We discussed it around Fourth of July and then it came into effect a couple months ago, and to be honest, the turnout today and everybody coming together, it's phenomenal," Dodson said. "Hopefully we can get ideas on feedback and stuff for next year and we can make it a bigger event next year."

LFPD Firefighter Chris Landrus said he enjoyed demonstrating the different tasks the department can do and giving the community a better understanding of what LFPD does.

"I think it's kind of nice to be able to have the community see things that they don't normally get to see, or hopefully won't see," Landrus said. "That's kind of a neat thing to do."

Both men said using the event as community outreach was beneficial for both the department and citizens.

"With this being Fire Prevention Week, it gives them a better understanding of what to expect when we show up on their worst day," Dodson said. "I feel it's nice to communicate with people you serve."

"Being able to communicate with the community in a positive format so that way if or when something does happen, they are a little more prepared," Landrus said, "and when we arrive on scene, we all have a little bit better understanding of how to handle situations."

The men said they hope to make the event an even bigger success in the coming years.