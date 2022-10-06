Lincoln Fire Protection District hosts inaugural Fall Fest

MATTOON — The Lincoln Fire Protection District plans to host its inaugural Fall Fest from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Peterson Park.

Lincoln Fire reported in a press release that the community is invited to participate in a variety of fire safety demonstrations at the Fall Fest. Food and drink trucks will be on site, and local vendors will be there to showcase and sell crafts, clothing, and other items.

At 11 a.m., area fire departments are set to take part in a water ball competition in which teams will use a hose to push a ball that is suspended on a wire toward their opponents' side. The competition helps firefighters practice teamwork, communication, and hose movement while entertaining the audience. A bucket brigade competition will take place at 1:30 p.m.

“We are excited to celebrate Fire Prevention Month and engage with the Coles County community on what looks like it will be a wonderful fall day,” said Lincoln Fire Cadet Coordinator Tim Waggle in the release. “We have had a great response from the community in supporting this event and cannot wait to showcase our firefighters' skills through the water ball and bucket brigade competitions. We have a wide variety of craft, clothing and food vendors who will be in attendance, so there will be something fun for the entire family."

Other scheduled events will include an Air Evac medical helicopter landing, 10 a.m.; crashed vehicle extrication demonstrations, 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; and a corn hole competition, 3 p.m. The Fall Fest also will feature a smokehouse to practice fire safety and evacuation, children's touch-a-truck with fire trucks, a dunk tank, and face painting by the Lake Land College cheer team throughout the day.

The Lincoln Fire Protection District is a 50-member volunteer fire department that covers 125 square miles of Coles County. The department has stations near Charleston, Lerna, and Mattoon and responds to fire, emergency medical services, rescue, and dive calls within its service area. Those interested in joining the department can learn more and find the link to apply on the department's Facebook page at facebook.com/LincolnFPD.