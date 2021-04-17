Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

Good afternoon everyone! We are back with our regular schedule and full coverage of Central Illinois news! In this week's episode of Long Story Short reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry discuss a worrying trend in coronavirus cases and an event honoring the life of Rica Rountree.

To read more on any of the stories mentioned in Long Story Short, visit The Pantagraph, the Herald & Review and the Journal-Gazette/Times Courier. Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned in this week's episode of 'Long Story Short'

Bloomington council to meet over Alderwoman Jenn Carillo “living hell’ comments.