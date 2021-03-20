Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

It's March Madness! Reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry recap University of Illinois basketball, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's recently announced "bridge" to reopening plan, and a lawsuit filed against Blue Ridge Schools.

In this week's section of community news, Watznauer and Henry discuss two local business in the semifinals for the best pulled pork in Illinois.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned in this week's Long Story Short episode:

Prtizker announces ‘bridge’ to phase 5: here’s what that means.