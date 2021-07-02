Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast ​

Good evening and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises journalists.
Happy Fourth of July, we hope everyone is getting ready to celebrate a safe and fun weekend! We're so excited to see all of our surrounding areas preparing for a wonderful fireworks show.
In this week's episode we cover a lot of topics, including new laws going into effect this month and more! We also say goodbye to Lenore Sobota, who has worked with the Pantagraph for nearly 40 years covering anything from public safety to higher education and everything in between. Help us wish Lenore the best of luck in her retirement, we will miss her dearly.
Music by Podington Bear.
Episodes mentioned in this week's 'Long Story Short':
New month, new laws for Illinois residents.
Bloomington council OKs repeal of emergency COVID-19 ordinance.
McLean County health officials raise concerns about Delta variant.
Low demand prompts closure of interstate drive COVID testing site.
Farewell, Dr. Dietz; hello, Dr. Kinzy!
Union pickets Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees meeting.
Pritzker signs bill allowing Illinois student athletes to profit from name, image, likeness.
Decatur police still without new union contracts.
Bloomington-Normal reacts to Derek Chauvin sentencing.
Firefighter from Mattoon who died in crash is remembered.
