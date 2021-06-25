Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast ​

Good evening everyone and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.
Have your pets been struggling as you return back to work? Well, reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry have all the info you need on how to make the transition out of work from home easier on your furry friends.
In this week's episode we go over the tips and tricks pet owners need to handle separation anxiety, which has increased in dogs and cats as humans return to their offices.
Subscribe to 'Long Story Short' for free at iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. To read more, head on over to any of our three websites: herald-review.com, jg-tc.com, and pantagraph.com.
Music by Podington Bear.
Stories Mentioned in this week's 'Long Story Short':
$5.4 million McLean County wind farm advances.
Mattoon City Council sets sports tourism development, other planning priorities.
Decatur City Council discusses how to spend stimulus funds.
McLean County health officials urging vaccinations after Delta variant confirmed in Central Illinois.
Free lunches available for Decatur students.
Masks for how long? District 87, Unit 5 outline next steps.
University of Illinois will require vaccines for students and athletes.
Plenty of changes under way at Wolf Creek Golf Club for new owners.
Federal agency denies request to release documents alleging discrimination by State Farm.
Spouses of police officers address Decatur City Council.
Mattoon native killed in Minnesota shooting.
Shick family donates files documenting Charleston’s past.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.