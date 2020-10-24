LISTEN NOW: Among Us, Trump rally and new Decatur Starbucks featured in this week's Long Story Short

In this week's episode of Long Story Short, reporters Sierra Henry and Analisa Trofimuk discuss the popular game 'Among Us,' a rally for President Donald Trump that drew a crowd of over 900 people, a new Starbucks location in Decatur and more.
Music by Podington Bear.
Stories mentioned in Oct. 24 Long Story Short episode
The Village of Wapella and its mayor are seeking a preliminary injunction to halt construction of a wind farm in DeWitt County.
Interactive data for nearly 12,000 trees recently mapped through Normal's tree inventory is now available to the public.
The McLean County Republicans held a rally for President Donald Trump Thursday at Corn Crib Stadium in Normal.
The Naming Committee is expected to come up with its recommendation by the end of current school year.
The city of Charleston continues to move forward with a bike-pedestrian path for the Lake Charleston area that's being touted as a tourist destination "for generations to come."
The Mattoon school district resumed in person instruction at a reduced schedule on Monday at the start of the second quarter of the fall semester.
In Illinois last year, a large majority of residential fire deaths took place at homes with no smoke detector or where detectors weren't working.
Randy Ervin's new book spotlights overlooked history and unsung heroes among the gravestones at Mattoon cemeteries.
Watch now: Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner says he's stepping down to clear way for 'fresh perspective'
Mayor Tari Renner announced Wednesday he will not seek a third term. He was first elected in 2013.
After nearly 30 years with the fire department, Chief Brian Mohr will retire on Nov. 16, officials announced Friday.
City council members signed off Monday night on a zoning change paving the way for a more than $5 million supported living facility for people with severe mental illness and mental health challenges.
Watch now: Unit 5 students head back to school in 'little step back to normal' during COVID pandemic
Grove Elementary students were welcomed with excited “Good mornings” from staff members ready to help them find their way to their classrooms.
Administrators decided the safest choice was to close until Monday, Oct. 26.
Following a severe car accident Tuesday night, Effingham High School senior football player Tristin Duncan has shown positive signs in his recovery, his mother posted on Facebook on Wednesday.
Messages include Black Lives Matter, I Fight Against Racism, Together, Equality, or United.
Services to families affected by domestic violence continue during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's the message from two organizations that work with McLean County survivors of domestic violence.
Tony Brown, who was declared the winner by one vote in 2018, has been serving as sheriff since then. Lt. Jim Root, the challenger, has contested the results over the last two years.
A building permit has been issued by the city of Decatur, records show.
