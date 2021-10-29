Listen now: Breaking down new developments in Jelani Day death investigation

Hello and welcome back to "Long Story Short," the weekly podcast wherein we recap Central Illinois news. This week reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss the Jelani Day case, truck driver shortages and the local restaurant scene.
Subscribe to "Long Story Short" for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is greeted by fans as he and his team enters SunTrust Park for their home opener baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, April 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) stands with his team for The Pledge of Allegiance during Fourth off July festivities before a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43), right, hugs Ronald Acuna Jr., after defeating the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game to clinch the NL East baseball title Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker argues with the umpiring crew after Ronald Acuna Jr was hit by a pitch from Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday , Aug. 15, 2018 in Atlanta. Urena was ejected. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, center, is doused by his players as they celebrate after defeating Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 in a baseball game to clinch the National League East Division, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Atlanta.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, right, hugs manager Brian Snitker after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-3, in a baseball game to clinch the national League East Division Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker reacts after getting thrown out of the baseball game by first base umpire Ted Barrett while arguing a call during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) celebrates the victory with shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) after the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Atlanta. The Braves won 14-1. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Atlanta Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte (11) receives a golden glove award by an MLB representative and manager Brian Snitker prior a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) argues a strikeout call with umpire Chris Conroy during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, June, 12, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Atlanta Braves interim Manager Brian Snitker, left, reacts as he is ejected by umpire Angel Hernandez (55) during the tenth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) is greeted at the dugout by interim manager Brian Snitker after scoring on a Tyler Flowers two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, May 26, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Before a baseball game against the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves third base coach Brian Snitker, left, is presented with a flag Friday, May 3, 2013, in Atlanta by Army 1st Lt. Eric Bagley that he carried while on tour in Afghanistan. Bagley wanted to show his appreciation to Snitiker after he invited him to a spring training game in Orlando in 2012.
Atlanta Braves interim manager Brian Snitker talks with reporters in the dugout before a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 17, 2016. The Braves had just fired manager Fredi Gonzalez.
Atlanta Braves third base coach Brian Snitker, left, pats manager Bobby Cox on the back as he takes the field after 5-0 win against the Washington Nationalson Saturday, Sept. 25, 2010. The win gave Cox his 2,500 career victory.
This is a 2011 photo of Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves baseball team. This image reflects the Atlanta Braves active roster as of Feb. 21, 2011 when this image was taken. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman, right, is greeted by third base coach Brian Snitker (51) after his home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2011, in Washington. The Nationals won 4-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Atlanta Braves' Cesar Crespo bumps fists with first base coach Brian Snitker after being hit by a pitch from Diegomar Markwell during the fourth inning of their exhibition baseball game against the Netherlands team in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Sunday, March 5, 2006. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Atlanta Braves third base coach Brian Snitker walks out to the coaches box between innings against the Washington Nationals during a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 21, 2007 in Viera, Fla.
Atlanta Braves' Matt Diaz, right, celebrates with Braves third base coach Brian Snitker (43) as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off New York Mets starter Tom Glavine, not pictured, in the second inning of a Major League Baseball game, Thursday, May 24, 2007, at Turner Field in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gregory Smith)
Atlanta Braves Matt Diaz, right, greets Braves third base coach Brian Snitker after Diaz hit a first inning solo home run off New York Mets pitcher Oliver Perez in their baseball game at Shea Stadium in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2007. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Atlanta Braves Jeff Francoeur rounds third base after hitting a three run homerun, scoring Chipper Jones and Mark Teixeira, during the first inning of an MLB baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, April 12, 2008, in Washington. At left is third base coach Brian Snitker. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari)
Atlanta Braves' Adam LaRoche is congratulated by coach Brian Snitker as he rounds third base during his home run against the New York Mets in the second inning of their baseball game Tuesday Sept., 15, 2009, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
This is a 2010 photo of Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves baseball team. This image reflects the Atlanta Braves active roster as of Friday, Feb. 26, 2010 when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)
Florida Marlins manager Fredi Gonzalez, second from right, and Atlanta Braves third base coach Brian Snitker meet with umpires before the start of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 25, 2010 in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Atlanta Braves Rick Ankiel, right, stands with third base coach Brian Snitker after Ankiel hit a bases-loaded triple in the ninth inning of a baseball game against Chicago Cubs on Friday, Aug. 20, 2010, in Chicago. The Braves won 5-3. (AP Photo/Charles Cherney)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) is seen before Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker celebrates after Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 5-4 to advance to the NLCS. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker watches batting practice during a workout ahead of Game 3 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker holds up the championship trophy after winning Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves defeated the Dodgers 4-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker celebrates with Joc Pederson after winning Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves defeated the Dodgers 4-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker speaks during a news conference Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Houston, in preparation for Game 1 of baseball's World Series tomorrow between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker speaks during a news conference Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Houston, in preparation for Game 1 of baseball's World Series tomorrow between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker speaks during a news conference Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Houston, in preparation for Game 1 of baseball's World Series tomorrow between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker hits during batting practice Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Houston, in preparation for Game 1 of baseball's World Series tomorrow against the Houston Astros. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
FILE- Houston Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker, left, stands with his father Braves manager Brian Snitker before a spring baseball exhibition game, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Kissimmee, Fla. No matter how this year’s World Series ends, a Snitker will get a championship ring. This edition of the Fall Classic is a family affair with Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker in the dugout opposite his son, Houston Astros co-hitting coach Troy Snitker. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker and Houston Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker speak during a news conference before Game 1 of baseball's World Series Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker hits during batting practice Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Houston, in preparation for Game 1 of baseball's World Series tomorrow against the Houston Astros. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
FILE- Houston Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker, left, stands with his father Braves manager Brian Snitker before a spring baseball exhibition game, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Kissimmee, Fla. No matter how this year’s World Series ends, a Snitker will get a championship ring. This edition of the Fall Classic is a family affair with Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker in the dugout opposite his son, Houston Astros co-hitting coach Troy Snitker. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker and Houston Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker speak during a news conference before Game 1 of baseball's World Series Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker and Houston Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker speaks during a news conference before Game 1 of baseball's World Series Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker hugs Houston Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker after a news conference before Game 1 of baseball's World Series Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker hugs Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. before Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, right, hugs Travis d'Arnaud, left, after a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves clinched the National League East title. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall, left, hugs Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, after a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East title against the Philadelphia Phillies. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) high fives before Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves Freddie Freeman embraces Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker after Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 5-4 to advance to the NLCS. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, left, celebrates with Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith after Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 5-4 to advance to the NLCS. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker celebrates after Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 5-4 to advance to the NLCS. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker holds up the championship trophy after winning Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves defeated the Dodgers 4-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker holds up the championship trophy after winning Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Atlanta.
PHOTOS: Macon native and Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker through the years
In his fifth full year as Atlanta Braves manager, Macon native Brian Snitker has his team in the World Series.
Snitker was a sophomore right fielder on the 1971 Macon Ironmen baseball team featured in Chris Ballard's 2012 book, "One Shot at Forever," which chronicled tiny Macon's Cinderella run to the state championship game. Snitker later became a star catcher for the Ironmen.
Snitker went on to play in college — two years at Lincoln College, then two years at the University of New Orleans, where he graduated after helping lead the team to an NCAA Regional at catcher.
Snitker was drafted by the Cubs as a junior but came back to college, and was then drafted by the Braves as a senior in 1977. He played until 1980 in the Braves organization, mostly at catcher and first base, hitting .254 with 23 home runs in 780 at-bats.
Though Snitker was released in 1980, he stuck with the Braves, starting as a roving instructor. He was hired as a minor league manager for the Anderson Braves in 1982. His minor league managing resume also included stops in Durham, Macon, Myrtle Beach, Greenville, Mississippi, Richmond and Gwinnett — all in the Braves farm system. He was managing in the minor leagues during the Braves' great run in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Snitker was the Atlanta bullpen coach in 1985, and 1988–1990, then cemented himself on the MLB staff as third-base coach from 2007 to 2013. After three years in Gwinnett at Triple-A, Snitker was promoted to be Atlanta's interim manager on May 17, 2016, after Fredi González was fired.
Snitker has been the Braves manager ever since. He won the National League Manager of the Year Award for the 2018 season and has won four straight National League East titles. In 2020, the Braves played in the NLCS for the first time under Snitker, and this year they beat the Dodgers in six games to put the Braves in the World Series for the first time since 1999.
Here's a look at Snitker's career through the years.
1 of 89
World Series Family Affair Baseball
Houston Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker, left, stands with his father Braves manager Brian Snitker before a spring baseball exhibition game, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Kissimmee, Fla.
John Raoux, Associated Press
Brian Snitker 2
After Snitker's playing career was over, he became a coach in the Atlanta Braves system beginning in 1980.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Brian Snitker 1
Brian Snitker was a star at Macon High, helping lead the team to state in 1971 and starring at catcher until 1973. He went on to play at Lincoln College and later the University of New Orleans.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Braves Baseball
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, center, talks to the full squad during spring training baseball in Orlando, Fla., Thursday, Feb., 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr.)
Willie J. Allen Jr.
Cubs Braves Baseball
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is greeted by fans as he and his team enters SunTrust Park for their home opener baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, April 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Braves Pirates Baseball
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker stands in the dugout before the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar
Braves Marlins Baseball
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker stands for the national anthem before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, May 3, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
Brian Snitker 10
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) stands with his team for The Pledge of Allegiance during Fourth off July festivities before a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Atlanta.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mets Braves Baseball
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks to fans during a delay in the start of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, Aug.14, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
Giants Braves Baseball
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43), right, hugs Ronald Acuna Jr., after defeating the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game to clinch the NL East baseball title Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
APTOPIX Marlins Braves Baseabll
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker argues with the umpiring crew after Ronald Acuna Jr was hit by a pitch from Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday , Aug. 15, 2018 in Atlanta. Urena was ejected. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Phillies Braves Baseball
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, center, is doused by his players as they celebrate after defeating Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 in a baseball game to clinch the National League East Division, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Atlanta.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Phillies Braves Baseball
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, right, hugs manager Brian Snitker after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-3, in a baseball game to clinch the national League East Division Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Nationals Braves Baseball
Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker (12) and Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker meet with umpire C.B. Bucknor before a baseball game Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
Braves Angels Baseball
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker reacts after getting thrown out of the baseball game by first base umpire Ted Barrett while arguing a call during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Phillies Braves Baseball
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) celebrates the victory with shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) after the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Atlanta. The Braves won 14-1. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Todd Kirkland
Phillies Braves Baseball
Atlanta Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte (11) receives a golden glove award by an MLB representative and manager Brian Snitker prior a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Todd Kirkland
Cubs Braves Baseball
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) argues a strikeout call with umpire Chris Conroy during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, June, 12, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
APTOPIX Braves Reds Baseball
Atlanta Braves interim Manager Brian Snitker, left, reacts as he is ejected by umpire Angel Hernandez (55) during the tenth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers
Winter Meetings Baseball
Atlanta Braves interim manager Brian Snitker answers a question from the media during Major League Baseball's winter meetings in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Cliff Owen
Braves Phillies Baseball
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is seen before a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, May 20, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Brewers Braves Baseball
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) is greeted at the dugout by interim manager Brian Snitker after scoring on a Tyler Flowers two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, May 26, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Brian Snitker
Atlanta Braves interim manager Brian Snitker talks with reporters in the dugout before a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar
Brian Snitker
Atlanta Braves interim manager Brian Snitker talks with reporters in the dugout before a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar
Brian Snitker 7
Before a baseball game against the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves third base coach Brian Snitker, left, is presented with a flag Friday, May 3, 2013, in Atlanta by Army 1st Lt. Eric Bagley that he carried while on tour in Afghanistan. Bagley wanted to show his appreciation to Snitiker after he invited him to a spring training game in Orlando in 2012.
John Amis, Associated Press
Brian Snitker
Atlanta Braves interim manager Brian Snitker stands in the dugout before a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar
Brian Snitker 9
Atlanta Braves interim manager Brian Snitker talks with reporters in the dugout before a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 17, 2016. The Braves had just fired manager Fredi Gonzalez.
Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press
Brian Snitker 5
Atlanta Braves third base coach Brian Snitker, left, pats manager Bobby Cox on the back as he takes the field after 5-0 win against the Washington Nationalson Saturday, Sept. 25, 2010. The win gave Cox his 2,500 career victory.
Ann Heisenfelt, Associated Press
Brian Snitker
This is a 2011 photo of Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves baseball team. This image reflects the Atlanta Braves active roster as of Feb. 21, 2011 when this image was taken. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)