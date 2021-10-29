Listen now: Breaking down new developments in Jelani Day death investigation

Hello and welcome back to "Long Story Short," the weekly podcast wherein we recap Central Illinois news. This week reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss the Jelani Day case, truck driver shortages and the local restaurant scene.

Stories mentioned on this week's episode:

At Jelani Day burial service, family and friends call for answers about his death.

Jelani Day's family leads crowd on a march through Peru, demanding answers.

The shortage of commercial truck drivers is felt in Decatur.

Now there's concern about invasive worms in Central Illinois.

Urban appointed to Ward 6 in tie-breaker vote.

The Town of Normal approves $107,283 accessible playground to be used by Prairieland Elementary School.

Recalled room spray tied to illness outbreak was sold at Pekin Walmart.

The impact of skipping cancer screenings during COVID.

4 Central Illinois school districts are defendants in a COVID lawsuit.

Central Illinois 'digital natives' help elders with tech.

Illinois State picked to finish last in MVC preseason basketball poll.

Sy Chatman, Ryan Schmitt could lead the way for Illinois State 'bigs' this season.

AP ranks Illinois No. 11 in preseason poll; Ayo Dosunmu makes Chicago Bulls' roster.

Bloomington apartment fire leaves 1 dead, 5 hospitalized.

Coroner IDs Bloomington man as fire victim; police determine 'suspicious circumstances.'

A guilty verdict is returned in a 2017 Decatur murder.

The estate of Bloomington woman who died is awarded $9.1 million after medical lawsuit.

Coroner confirms Mackinaw fatal shooting victim's ID.

Eats of the Week:

Pokeworks at Crafted Commons is a 3-in-1 experience