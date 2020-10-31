 Skip to main content
Listen Now: Central Illinois COVID-19 restrictions, the Nov. 3 election and IHSA announcements featured in this week's Long Story Short
Listen Now: Central Illinois COVID-19 restrictions, the Nov. 3 election and IHSA announcements featured in this week's Long Story Short

COVID-19 crackdown now in 9 of 11 regions in Illinois

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks in Springfield, Ill. Central and west-central Illinois, including the capital city, became the latest region of the state to face restrictions on social interaction Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, because of an elevated rate of positive tests for COVID-19. The Region 3 restrictions which take effect Sunday, halt indoor bar and restaurant service, closes those establishments at 11 p.m. and limits the size of gatherings to 25 people or 25% of a room's capacity. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)

Reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Sierra Henry go over the new COVID-19 restrictions for specific Central Illinois regions Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday. 

Happy Halloween! Henry talks about her favorite holiday and both reporters share Halloween traditions from when they were kids. 

Music by Podington Bear. 

Stories mentioned during Oct. 31 Long Story Short

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

Concerned about COVID-19?

