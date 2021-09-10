Listen now: Central Illinois reflects on 9/11

Welcome back to another episode of "Long Story Short" where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.

On this week's episode, reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss the Central Illinois newsrooms' project for the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and cover an abundance of business updates, including a new warehouse being constructed in Decatur, Texas Roadhouse opening in Bloomington and an expansive truck stop that could be headed for Normal.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned in this week's 'Long Story Short':

Decatur will be home to new warehouse/distribution facility.

Reuse of former Paris High School earns preservation award.

Bloomington's Texas Roadhouse opens Monday.

$4,000 grant gives New Life Car Care in Mattoon a lift.

A Love’s truck stop and RV park could soon be coming to Normal.

Decatur to authorize $200,000 subsidy for Children’s Museum of Illinois.

Normal business owner confronts town councilman over comments.

How McLean County wind farms contribute to renewable energy push.

OSF HealthCare's Life Flight helicopter is now based full time in Bloomington.

Decatur schools' emails show process around accusations against South Shores teacher.

Eastern Illinois University and AFSCME reach tentative agreements.

Teeny-tiny tech focus for these Illinois State students.

Central Illinois schools are in need of bus drivers, teachers, substitutes and other positions.

University of Illinois men's basketball announces full regular-season schedule.

One week after field dedication, Normal Community mourns death of Coach Dick Tharp.

After nearly two years, city and Decatur police union agree to new contract.

Judge orders documents to be provided in Jamie Snow murder case.

Illinois National Guardsmen from the Mattoon unit to assist with Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

Listen now: September & October 2021 episodes of 'Long Story Short'

