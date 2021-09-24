Listen Now: Central Illinois reporters breakdown Jelani Day case; homecoming festivities

Welcome back to Long Story Short, the weekly podcast wherein we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.
On this week's episode, reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss the missing-person case turned death investigation of Jelani Day, an Illinois State University student who was missing for a month before authorities identified him as the person who was pulled from the Illinois River earlier this month.
They also talk homecoming week, the future of retail and history on the move.
For more on any of the stories mentioned, visit pantagraph.com, jg-tc.com or herald-review.com to get the full scoop.
Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts. To read more, head on over to any of our three websites: herald-review.com, jg-tc.com and pantagraph.com where you can check out subscription information and consider supporting local journalism.
Music by Podington Bear.
Stories mentioned in this week's Long Story Short:
The body found in Illinois River is Jelani Day, who went missing 4 weeks ago Saturday. ISU and Bloomington-Normal communities are heartbroken by news of Jelani Day’s death.
What’s next for Bloomington-Normal shopping malls?
These McLean County businesses had the most letter ticket winners in 2020.
Normal Town Council unanimously approves Love’s truck stop.
Donors needed to keep blood supply flowing in Coles County.
High school homecomings kicked off this week in Bloomington-Normal, Decatur and Mattoon.
Charleston student lands bass fishing as school activity.
Piece of Decatur school history coming down.
ISU football coach Brock Spack sets school record for coaching victories. Spack and the team heads to SIU to face the No. 7 ranked Salukis.
No charges coming for Decatur teacher accused of assaulting student.
Clinton man identified in Clinton Lake drowning.
A relic from Charleston’s past returns home.
Listen now: July & August 2021 episodes of 'Long Story Short'
Welcome to Long Story Short, the weekly podcast wherein reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.
Reporters Tim Eggert and Sierra Henry breakdown updated CDC mask guidance while touching on updated local protocols.
Reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry discuss several pieces of regional and state news, including a preview of the annual Mattoon Bagelfest.
In this week's 'Long Story Short' reporter Brenden Moore joined us to talk about a two-part investigation into the impact clean energy legislation could have on coal-fired plants.
Happy Fourth of July weekend! In this week's episode of 'Long Story Short' reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry talk about favorite Independence Day memories and several new laws going into effect this month.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at 309-820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.