Listen Now: Central Illinois reporters breakdown Jelani Day case; homecoming festivities

On this week's episode, reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss the missing-person case turned death investigation of Jelani Day, an Illinois State University student who was missing for a month before authorities identified him as the person who was pulled from the Illinois River earlier this month.

They also talk homecoming week, the future of retail and history on the move.

Stories mentioned in this week's Long Story Short:

What’s next for Bloomington-Normal shopping malls?

These McLean County businesses had the most letter ticket winners in 2020.

Normal Town Council unanimously approves Love’s truck stop.

Donors needed to keep blood supply flowing in Coles County.

High school homecomings kicked off this week in Bloomington-Normal, Decatur and Mattoon.

Charleston student lands bass fishing as school activity.

Piece of Decatur school history coming down.

ISU football coach Brock Spack sets school record for coaching victories. Spack and the team heads to SIU to face the No. 7 ranked Salukis.

No charges coming for Decatur teacher accused of assaulting student.

Clinton man identified in Clinton Lake drowning.

A relic from Charleston’s past returns home.

