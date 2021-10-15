Listen now: Decatur's hand-painted pianos are spreading art, music

Welcome back to another fun episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists. This week reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer talk about hand-painted pianos popping up around Decatur, and the University of Illinois' homecoming weekend.

Stories mentioned on this week's 'Long Story Short':

$75 million chocolate processor takes shape in Bloomington.

Macon County Board proposed redistricting sparks protest.

Who will Mwilambwe appoint to fill the Ward 6 seat in Bloomington?

Heyworth schools switch to remote learning.

Student tells Decatur school board: ‘With so many fights, it’s chaotic at times’.

Millikin wrestlers bring training to the mat with Decatur police officers.

Illinois offense shut out in coach Bret Bielema's reunion with Wisconsin.

Bloomington firefighters train on preventing propane tank explosions.

Colorful pianos throughout Decatur are ready to be played.

Mattoon Arts Council live theater to return with “Fall Follies: Pure Imagination."

