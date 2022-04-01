Listen now: Fallen state trooper honored in Springfield featured on 'Long Story Short' podcast

Good evening and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' podcast where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists. This week we have a shortened version of the pod, but a lot of exciting and important updates.

Stories mentioned this week include fallen state trooper Todd Hanneken's name being added to the ISP memorial wall in Springfield; St. Teresa's Mark Ramsey named Herald & Review's Macon County Football Coach of the Year; and Bloomington Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy announced his resignation.

To read more about any of the stories mentioned this week, find our full reporting at pantagraph.com, herald-review.com and jg-tc.com. Subscribe to 'Long Story Short' for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.

