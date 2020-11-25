Listen now: Local elections and Thanksgiving traditions featured in this week's Long Story Short

BLOOMINGTON — This week on Long Story Short, reporters Sierra Henry and Analisa Trofimuk talk about Thanksgiving traditions and Central Illinois news updates.
Music by Podington Bear.
Stories mentioned in Nov. 25 Long Story Short
Nine candidates will compete for three seats up for re-election on the Normal Town Council, and a rematch is set between incumbent Mayor Chris Koos and challenger Marc Tiritilli on the April ballot.
There are many options in Bloomington-Normal if you want to work up an appetite for your Thanksgiving feast or burn off extra calories from that slice of pumpkin pie.
Memorial scholarship fund set up late Eastern Illinois University assistant football coach Joe Orozco
Following the death of Eastern Illinois University Director of Football Performance Joe Orozco, a memorial scholarship fund has been set up in his honor.
Coles Community Health Program recently awarded $30,000 to the new Eastern Illinois University School of Nursing to help develop a Simulation Center.
There were a dozen times last year when a specialized Coles County police vehicle responded to one of the high-risk situations it’s designed for, and in 10 instances officers ended up facing someone holed up with a gun.
The coronavirus pandemic has changed a multitude of things, but not folks wanting to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
Normal located businesses can apply to receive up to $15,000 in assistance through the town's newly developed Small Business Relief Program (SBRP).
