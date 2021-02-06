Listen Now: New Illinois Youth Justice Center planned, Rivian takes R1S out for test drive

Reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss several pieces of community news, including a new Illinois Youth Center and Rivian test-driving its first R1S SUV through downtown Bloomington.
Stories mentioned in this week's episode of Long Story Short
Rivian was in downtown Bloomington Friday afternoon to test-run an SUV validation prototype, the first of its kind built at its Normal assembly plant.
Bloomington District 87 is beginning the search for a new superintendent to take the reins when Barry Reilly retires at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice is moving forward with its new community-based, rehabilitative, and restorative model by bringing a new Illinois Youth Center to Lincoln. The new site is slated for the former Lincoln Development Center.
The McLean County Health Department has been working alongside county IT workers to replace SignUp Genius, a mass notification system that, while successful in a rollout under Phase 1A, reached its capacity when the county moved to Phase 1B.
Eleventh Circuit Court Judge Casey Costigan on Wednesday found Sydney Mays Jr. guilty on nine counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder and one count of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.
Michael Bakana, 41, of Normal, is accused of killing Mariah C. Petracca, 22, of Bloomington and seriously wounding another woman, whose identity has not been released.
Police trying to deal with civil unrest last summer fired up their radios to call for help and instead were blasted with hip-hop group N.W.A.’s 1988 song “(Expletive) tha Police,” effectively drowning out their communications.
Cold weather could not keep Illinois State football from a scrimmage Friday.
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema rounded out the 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday with a running back and linebacker recruit.
Holy Family School eighth-grader Sal Sassano will make his professional acting debut in "New York Ties," set to film on Feb. 6-7.
Watch now: Administrators asked to defend decision to keep Decatur school board in dark about bus service negotiations
“I still have no understanding why this never came to us,” board member Kendall Briscoe said during Wednesday's special board meeting.
Fit-2-Serve plans to extend the Adopt-A-Senior program by partnering with other community groups, especially during the summer months.
Optional COVID-19 rapid testing for Mattoon students and staff is set for every Wednesday, starting Feb. 10, via drive through at Williams Elementary.
