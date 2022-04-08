Listen now: Pantagraph reporter gives last sign off on 'Long Story Short' podcast

In September 2020, Pantagraph city reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Sierra Henry founded the "Long Story Short" podcast. The idea was to inform Central Illinois readers of all the latest news in Bloomington-Normal, Decatur, and Charleston-Mattoon.

After 70 episodes and countless hours recording, laughing, and talking about the news, co-hosts Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer are saying a final goodbye to this rendition of "Long Story Short" podcast.

Watznauer and Henry discuss professional developments in their career and reflect on past episodes of the podcast, goofs, and gags. In the coming weeks Lee Enterprises will begin revamping the podcast, so stay tuned for future episodes!

Music by Podington Bear.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0