 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LISTEN NOW: Pet adoptions, Davis-Londrigan debate, The Pantagraph March featured in this week's Long Story Short
0 comments

LISTEN NOW: Pet adoptions, Davis-Londrigan debate, The Pantagraph March featured in this week's Long Story Short

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DOMINANT

Jeni Hudson, founder of Hudson’s Halfway Home, said there has been increased interest in pet adoptions amid COVID. 

Pet adoptions are at an all-time high according to officials of Central Illinois adoption shelters. U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen-Londrigan debated this week over health care, police reform and the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A former carrier of The Pantagraph wrote a concert march for the newspaper. Hear about these stories and more in this week's episode of Long Story Short. 

Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.

Share this podcast on social media, leave a review and give us a rating.

Find Analisa Trofimuk on Twitter as @AnalisaTro and Sierra Henry as @pg_sierrahenry.

Music by Podington Bear. 

Stories mentioned in Oct. 10 Long Story Short podcast

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Over 100 Effingham County students in quarantine
Education

Over 100 Effingham County students in quarantine

Members of the Effingham County Board's health committee were told this week that if the COVID-19 positivity rate in Region 6 climbs much more, additional mitigation measures would be required by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News