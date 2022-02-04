Listen now: Snow day at Scovill Zoo!

We hope everyone is staying safe and warm following this week's winter storm! On this week's 'Long Story Short' podcast reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer talk about all things winter related, including an adorable story out of Decatur about the Scoville Zoo animals. Stay tuned for community news featuring Mattoon-area Girls Scouts!

Music by Podington Bear.

