Listen now: Snow day at Scovill Zoo!

We hope everyone is staying safe and warm following this week's winter storm! On this week's 'Long Story Short' podcast reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer talk about all things winter related, including an adorable story out of Decatur about the Scoville Zoo animals. Stay tuned for community news featuring Mattoon-area Girls Scouts!

Jack, a Bactrian camel, checks out the weather on Thursday at Scovill Zoo. Visit herald-review.com to see more photos and video.

Stories mentioned on this week's 'Long Story Short' podcast

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

