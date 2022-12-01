Live nativity scenes are Friday night tradition at Mattoon Lightworks

MATTOON — Live nativity scenes are a Friday night tradition at the Mattoon Lightworks display in Peterson Park, whether the conditions are unseasonably warm or frigidly cold with icy precipitation.

Volunteer Beckie Eaton with Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Cooks Mills, which typically presents the first scene of the season, said they have experienced cold nights there but "you do it and you get through it." She said the chilliness is worth it when passing Lightworks visitors view this portrayal of newborn baby Jesus with his parents, Mary and Joseph, on the first Christmas night.

"I like volunteering at the park," Eaton said of this Christmastime tradition. "It just fills your heart with joy."

Nativity scenes are set to be presented 6-8 p.m. every Friday through Dec. 23. The scenes are held in a wooden structure at the northwest corner of Peterson, between the Demars Center and the exit for the Christmas lights display.

City Festivals Coordinator Mindy White said churches have been annually presenting nativity scenes at Lightworks since 2009, when the first volunteers were drawn from Pleasant Grove, First Baptist and Central Community (now United Christian).

White said those three churches and First Southern Baptist have been the core group of presenters over the years. She said the Lightworks schedule this year included a fifth Friday, so Truth & Grace Fellowship has joined the roster. The remaining schedule is First Baptist, Dec. 2; United Christian, Dec. 9; Truth & Grace, Dec. 16; and First Southern Baptist, Dec. 23.

"The community is so lucky to have those churches who want to be involved and put on those displays," White said. "It's definitely a worthwhile addition to the holiday event that we want to see continue for years to come."

Student ministry leader Colton Anderson said Truth & Grace's teens and young adults have had fun interacting with Lightworks visitors while handing out candy canes at the display's exit. He said the church was happy to take on a new volunteer role when approached with the idea.

"The answer was instantly, 'Yes. We would love to do that,'" Anderson said, adding that Truth & Grace's youth group members already have nativity scene costumes available through the church and congregation.

Eaton said Pleasant Grove parishioner Katy Gould handmade the nativity scene costumes that its volunteers wear. Eaton said her sister, Julie Lading, typically transports the costumes and helps the volunteers get outfitted in the Demars Center before taking their places.

Pleasant Grove's volunteers were joined on Nov. 25 by a new participant - Baby Jack the miniature donkey from Brandon and Beckie Eaton's farm. Eaton said they acquired Baby Jack this fall to guard their calves, but later decided he was just too small and cute for this task.

Eaton said a full size donkey, Sally, now watches out for the calves while Jack hangs out with his buddy, a miniature horse named Minny, and takes on fun jobs, such as Lightworks. She said Jack munched on hay and stayed relaxed at the nativity scene, even when the portable heater that helps warm the volunteers roared to life.

"Jack did awesome. He will be there next year," Eaton said.

White said participating churches have brought farm animals to the scenes over the years and developed other traditions of their own. For example, she said First Southern Baptist volunteers hold a potluck in the Demars Center before presenting the scene and handing out candy canes at Lightworks.

To support the volunteers, White said the Mattoon Parks Department has built a wooden shelter for the manger, deBuhr's Seed & Feed keeps the shelter filled with hay bales, and Lisa Hubbartt from Hubbartt's Downtown Diner provides cookies in the Demars Center.

"She does that for the churches as a thank you for coming out and doing this," White said.