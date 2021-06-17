Local organizations to host Juneteenth celebration in Charleston's Morton Park

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Faith-Based Coalition for Racial Justice and the RealiTea ProjecT are hosting a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 19, in Charleston's Morton Park.

“I hope people will turn out with good spirits and good hearts and want to celebrate,” said Mary Wright, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Charleston. Wright is a member of the steering committee for the Coles County Faith-Based Coalition for Racial Justice.

The celebration, which will include speakers, music, and an original poem, will take place from 11 a.m. to noon.

Juneteenth marks the anniversary of the day, June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been signed by President Abraham Lincoln in January 1863.

Texas had not freed slaves and some slaveholders had moved to the state, considering it a safe haven for the practice. The day is considered the official end of slavery in the United States and is often also called Freedom Day. In December of that year, the 13th Amendment formally abolished slavery in the United States. The following June 19, freed slaves celebrated what they called Jubilee Day, and the celebration spread to other states. Texas was the first state to make it a formally recognized holiday, in 1979.

On Wednesday, Illinois became the most recent state to declare the day a state holiday, effective Jan. 1, 2022. A federal bill to make it a national holiday was signed by President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Harold Pettigrew, bishop and lead pastor of Kingdom Driven Church in Mattoon, will be the featured speakers. Pettigrew plans to speak about the importance of Juneteenth for all Americans. Lead pastor Earl Matthews of Second Missionary Baptist Church in Mattoon will also close the celebration.

"I think very highly of them (the pastors),” said Taneya Higginbotham who recommended Pettigrew and Matthews to speak. “And I think that we all can learn from some of the things that they might have to share.”

Higginbotham, who founded the RealiTea ProjecT with her husband Albert, believes that they have a lot to contribute both as pastors and as Black leaders in the community.

Also contributing to the celebration is Kieran Cook, a poet and recent Eastern Illinois University graduate from Decatur. He will perform an original poem following Pettigrew. Musical performances by The Blue Notes, an EIU Jazz Band, and a vocal selection from Higginbotham will then follow Cook.

Higginbotham’s vocal selection will include a song titled, "Stand Up" by Cynthia Erivo.

“It's a great momentum to our people,” Higginbotham said. “And even though…it was created in honor of Harriet Tubman, that also just has a wonderful message about not leaving anyone behind."

