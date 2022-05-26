Local pools preparing to open

Area pools will kick off their season Memorial Day.

Charleston's Rotary Community Aquatic Center will be open noon to 7 p.m.

Gena Bunch, Aquatic Facility Supervisor, said prepping for the pool's opening has been in the work since March, when hiring begins.

"Then I get to have crew out here cleaning," Bunch said. "So, we start with empty pools, we power wash the pools we get everything cleaned and have to take all the gutters out and clean out the leaves and we get all the pool cleaned and then we start training our staff at the beginning of May."

Bunch said one of the big tasks is filling all of the pools onsite that in total hold nearly 500,000 gallons of water.

Once that task is complete, the water is treated and the staff begins to set up the deck.

Bunch said her favorite part of the set up is knowing what come after, "the anticipation of having people here and seeing the kids have a good time."

Bunch said that last year was slower than it had been in years past, something she believes could be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she is hopeful for a full return to normalcy this summer.

"I am anticipating it being pretty busy because this is the first summer then that people are like 'oh we can go anywhere, do anything,'" Bunch said.

Bunch is still seeking lifeguards for the season and encourages individuals to apply at bit.ly/JobRotaryPool.

For the rest of the season, open swim will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, noon to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and Thursday from noon to 5 p.m.

