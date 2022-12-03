Local vendors set up shop for Christmas in the Heart of Charleston

CHARLESTON — Businesses on the square spent Friday and Saturday morning preparing for Christmas in the Heart of Charleston with the Jingle and Mingle Market.

Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, shoppers were able to visit 16 participating storefronts as well as a vendor market that hosted several small businesses, all leading up to Saturday's Christmas in the Heart of Charleston, an evening of live music, a parade, Santa visits and more.

David Halsey, owner of Castle & Cottage, said he was excited for the opportunity to bring more customers to the square.

"This is our job, it's not a hobby, and we love to get people down here and involved," Halsey said. "I think the courthouse on the square is especially great for Charleston; it's a great place for local businesses and for people to come check out."

Halsey co-owns Castle & Cottage as well as Lolaviola with Marty Bednarcyzk, who was manning Lolaviola Saturday. Bednarcyzk said he was proud to be part of boosting Charleston's local businesses.

"I'm proud to be in Charleston to bring this square back," Bednarcyzk said. "Little business by little business, it helps the square and the community, and people love it."

Two vendors who set up shop at the temporary vendors market, Aisley Hawthorne and Christina Edmonds-Behrend, said they were happy to be able to take part in the event without having a physical storefront on the square.

Hawthorne, owner of Az Divine Designs, said her favorite part of the pop-up market was "connecting with people" and "creating bonds with the community."

Edmonds-Behrend, owner of Behr Buds, said it was nice to make those connections after the pandemic.

"I think that building of community is important, especially coming back from COVID and all the shutdowns in isolation," Edmonds-Behrend said. "It's nice to see people's faces."

Looking forward to Christmas in the Heart of Charleston, Hawthorne said she hoped to learn more about operating her business through customers and other business owners.

"You can share your experiences and learn what works for them versus what doesn't work," Hawthorne said.

Edmonds-Behrend said making connections with other business owners is one of the best parts of owning a small business, because of the support for one another.

"We had a good time last night and we hope tonight is a good success," Edmonds-Behrend said.

Shanna Haworth, co-owner of Half Moon Décor, said she was looking forward to meeting new customers during Christmas in the Heart of Charleston. Haworth said after a relatively slow season so far, she hopes shoppers decide to shop local this holiday season, but also "shop small not just for Christmas, but every day."

"I hope they know how much effort we all put into our businesses each day," Haworth said.

Lori Henderson, event organizer for Christmas in the Heart of Charleston, said she was happy to see local businesses get involved with the event.

"We are really grateful for the investment that folks are making in the square," Henderson said. "We're extremely excited and pleased to see some of these historic structures being cared for and and loved and open and welcome for the community."

Shoppers who come during Christmas in the Heart of Charleston, which begins with a parade on the square at 4:45 p.m., will also have the opportunity to visit with Santa at City Hall, participate in a gingerbread house contest and enjoy live music around the block.

Free parking will be available at the Family Worship Center.