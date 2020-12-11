 Skip to main content
Long John Silver's restaurant in Mattoon closes
Long John Silver's restaurant in Mattoon closes

MATTOON — The Long John Silver's restaurant in Mattoon has permanently closed after being a fixture along Charleston Avenue/Illinois Route 16 since at least the early 1980s.

Contractors removed the Long John Silver's signage on Friday from the street sign, building and drive-through speaker box at this property, 1208 Charleston Ave.

Long John Silver's closed

Signage was removed on Friday from the newly closed Long John Silver's restaurant in Mattoon.

Calls to the restaurant's phone line went unanswered that afternoon, and Google and Facebook search results for the location listed it as being "permanently closed."

Representatives with the Long John Silver's corporate office in Louisville, Kentucky, could not be reached for comment.

The Mattoon restaurant had sported Long John Silver's distinctive wooden dock-style front entrance walk for more than 20 years after it opened. The building's exterior was remodeled in 2003 when an A & W was added to this location. The A & W closed a few years ago, but the Long John Silver's continued in operation there until its recent closure.

Coles County's only other Long John Silver's location closed more than 15 years ago in Charleston.

