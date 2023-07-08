This 10+/- acre parcel has a lot to offer with a 3,289 sqft home, 1,316 sft barn, 864 sft bonus detached garage, 2,112 sqft private guest house, AND private lake. With potential building sites still available, the opportunity this property has is undeniable. As you arrive you are greeted with large flowering trees, and established thriving lawn, and landscaping all around the brick home. Through the front door you find an inviting entry foyer with built in bookshelf and modern lighting. The sunken living room area to the left of the entry way provides an intimate setting for family and friends to gather while enjoying the beautiful view out the front window. Down the hall on the north side of the home you will find ample storage closets and 3 guest bedrooms (bedroom 1-10'x 14', bedroom 2-14' x 10', bedroom 3-13' x 13') . The full guest bathroom on this side of the home features a dual sink vanity made of breathtaking quartz countertops. The master is also on the north side of the home with a private ensuite bathroom and patio door to enjoy the large deck on the West side of the home. The master ensuite bath has been fully updated with a oversized tile walk in shower and large soaker tub. Down the hall from the master bedroom you arrive in the dining room that connects to the open kitchen, ideal for entertaining. The updated kitchen has plenty of room for everyone and features custom cabinets and white quartz countertops. The fireplace in the dining area makes for a cozy setting all year round and french doors that go out onto the deck make it easy to enjoy the scenery outside. Off the kitchen you find another bedroom that is 13' x 13' and then to the south of the kitchen you find the mudroom and laundry area. On the West side of the home there are not one but two large decks to enjoy watching the sunset over your private lake. Also on the West side of the home, off of the kitchen, is a large sunroom for year-round enjoyment. On the far south side of the home you will find the final bedroom and full bathroom. Also on the south end is the attached two car garage. As you walk outside you will see the guest house that has a two bedrooms, a full kitchen, and half bathroom. On the south side of the property there is also a bonus detached garage for extra storage and on the north side you will find the barn/shed that is perfect for your next hobby farm, recreational vehicle storage, or whatever you desire!

