MATTOON — The Lumpkin Family Foundation, whose mission is to support people working together to build healthy, sustainable communities in East Central Illinois and across the U.S., announced that its Land, Health, Community 2023 grant cycle will open on Friday, July 28, and will accept letters of inquiry until Friday, Sept. 1. This longstanding program supports people working toward a vision of holistically healthy communities and a resilient local food economy, according to a news release.
This year, LHC has expanded its focus to fund efforts supporting mental wellness through individual and community engagement with the natural environment. The foundation welcomes grant proposals from organizations working in communities across East Central Illinois. Below are listed grant recipients from the previous year.
American Farmland Trust: $45,000 to deepen and widen outreach and relationship-building with local governments, Soil and Water Conservation Districts, and farmland protection stakeholders over the next year to advance momentum and interest in building permanent farmland protection programs.
Champaign County Environmental Stewards: $36,840 to acquire a mechanical lifting system to increase food scrap collection capacity and recruit additional restaurants and businesses in the Urbana area for participation in the Food Scrap Composting Pilot Project.
Charleston High School: $5,000 for the purchase of equipment, plants and greenhouse tools for the Trojan Greenhouse at CHS, a student-run facility growing spring annuals and garden crops to meet needs within the community and surrounding areas.
Friends of Lake Shelbyville: $5,000 to develop an opportunity for the youth of Shelby and Moultrie counties to be involved with hands on habitat projects and/or projects in collaboration with a variety of conservation groups that will enhance the local community’s use of project lands to enjoy the outdoors and subsequently increase fitness and enjoyment of nature.
Izaak Walton League of America: $20,750 to build a network of non-operating farmland owners and educate them about the financial and natural resource benefits of healthy soils and other conservation practices through written and online materials, workshops, and resources to aid in soil health planning and technical and financial assistance.
Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting: $40,000 to produce in-depth stories focused on agriculture, climate change and water in collaboration with the University of Missouri’s Mississippi River Ag and Water Desk and shared through their network and media partners to not only inform and educate the communities, public officials, advocates and critics who may have the resources to influence constructive change.
University of Illinois Extension: $25,000 to provide reimbursement funding to partnering meat processors participating in the East Central Illinois Deer Donation Program to provide venison, a lean source of protein, to low-income and food insecure families in the region.
Organizations that have received prior support from the foundation are eligible for the Core Grant program, which provides multi-year operational support to organizations closely aligned to the foundation’s mission and goals. These organizations include:
- Forefront (Illinois Regenerative Agriculture Initiative)
- Illinois Stewardship Alliance
- Prairie Rivers Network
- Sola Gratia Farm
- The Land Connection
For more information, visit www.lumpkinfoundation.org.
