Lumpkin Family Foundation announces Fall 2021 grant recipients

MATTOON — The Lumpkin Family Foundation announced its Fall 2021 grants for organizations in communities across East Central Illinois.

Through this program, the foundation supports people working towards a vision of healthy communities with strong local food economies through their theme of Land, Health, and Community.

"The Foundation is proud to support these outstanding organizations whose leadership brings opportunity and long-term prosperity to rural communities and people across our region," said foundation Executive Director Bruce Karmazin.

Out of the eight organizations awarded, Eastern Illinois University received $30,000 to continue their Squash Hunger Through Partners in Produce program, which is a collaboration between the college, University of Illinois Extension and the Arthur Produce Auction.

Grants were also awarded to the American Farmland Trust which received $29,991 to build interested and capacity for farmland protection, the Illinois Stewardship Alliance which received $35,000 to support staff to recruit and train farmers to engage in food system issues and the Illinois Environmental Council Education Fund which received $25,000 to help amplify and promote local ordnances that turn properties into natural landscapes.

Other recipients included:

Champaign County Environmental Stewards: $35,000 for a pilot program to establish facilities and relationships that will divert food waste from landfills to a composting facility in Urbana that will make salable screened garden compost from the food waste.

Prairie Rivers Network: $33,000 to support the continued growth and development of the IDEA Farm Network, a farmer-led learning community that is rooted in East Central Illinois and two annual gatherings for the ReGenerate Illinois Network.

The Land Connection: $20,000 to fund programs that include: increasing farmer knowledge on sustainable farming practices, growing beginner farm businesses, providing the community access to healthy, locally grown foods, and expanding public awareness of the importance of a local food system.

Sola Gratia Farm: $30,000 to help the organization through a period of growth that includes making investments in administrative staff and software for financial, donor, and Community Supported Agricultural management as well as facilitating the expansion of the farm onto new land.

The foundation welcomes grant proposals from organizations working in communities across East Central Illinois and the Spring 2022 grant cycle is now open. Letters of inquiry will be accepted until March 4.

