MATTOON — The Lumpkin Family Foundation, whose mission is to support people working together to build healthy, sustainable communities in East Central Illinois and across the U.S., will accept letters of inquiry until Sept. 1 for its Nature-Based Climate Action program 2023 grant cycle.

This program supports efforts to promote natural systems addressing climate change, the threats of extreme weather, and habitat loss that contributes to the extinction of vital species in rural areas.

The foundation prioritizes grant proposals from organizations working in East Central Illinois and welcomes applications from rural Illinois that support collaboration or connect communities.

2022 NBCA Program Grant Recipients include:

American Rivers: $40,000 to further the Illinois Floodplains Work Program, a public-private framework for multi-benefit floodplain development projects to address flood-related climate disruption, social and racial injustice, and biodiversity loss in a holistic way.

Champaign Parks Foundation: $6,400 to establish a tree canopy over the newly complete Greenbelt Bikeway, a dedicated corridor for Parkland Community College students and other commuting residents. The new trees will also reduce storm runoff and lower water temperature in the Copper Slough to the east, making it better able to support aquatic life.

Charleston High School: $15,000 to restore and beautify the grounds of the school district's seven facilities as well as surrounding neighborhoods. With the help of local arborists, CHS ecology and horticulture students will plant trees, shrubs and tall grasses at each location.

City of Mattoon: $20,000 to maintain and improve the existing tree inventory on street boulevards, public buildings, parks and other community greenspaces in Mattoon while sharing the enjoyment of tree planting with residents, teaching proper tree care and establishment practices.

Delta Institute: $35,000 for to strengthen the local food system and advance the East Central Illinois region’s conservation goals by developing an economic tool that integrates soil health indicators when calculating property value, thereby promoting economic practices that have the potential to assess land managed with sustainable agriculture practices at a higher value over conventional agriculture.

Douglas-Hart Foundation: $140,000 to expand the Nature Center habitat by 15% and restore native habitat with expanded trails and educational signs. The habitat land project will be implemented by the purchase of native plants and a skid steer with attachments for long-term habitat and trail improvement.

EIU Biological Sciences: $47,038 to fund a three-year community engagement project by the Urban Butterfly Initiative to increase environmental understanding, improve biodiversity, and decrease invasive species in our region by continued development of native plant landscapes with the help of community member stewards and partner organizations.

Evergreen Climate Solutions: $100,000 to support the continued expansion of ECS’s 501vc Platform, which catalyzes climate innovations by finding, funding, and growing startups in the Greater Midwest that are commercializing impactful solutions for clean energy, decarbonization, and environmental sustainability.

Faith in Place: $70,000 to increase faith-community-owned acreage used for nature-based climate solutions as well as increase the project’s educational outreach to houses of worship to expand public awareness and support for climate action.

Fresh Taste (fiscal agent, Forefront): $20,000 to build leadership capacity in Regenerative Agriculture at the University of Illinois by catalyzing collaboration among units on campus with relevant, complementary expertise. Additional $20K for educational outreach coordinator position.

Funders for Regenerative Agriculture: $20,000 to sufficiently resource and operationalize strategic opportunities to foster the economic, policy, and knowledge conditions that support land stewardship, provide climate solutions, protect freshwater and oceans, advance racial equity and a just economy, support thriving rural communities, and sustain diverse human and ecological life.

The Land Institute: $20,000 to explore opportunities to help Illinois growers leverage native nitrogen-fixing legumes, like Illinois bundleflower, and prairie grasses as perennial groundcovers (i.e., perennial cover crops), which do not need to be replanted each year and provide permanent soil cover and protection.

Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever: $25,000 to assist with funding a Precision Ag Conservationist Position in East Central Illinois to develop solutions that will encourage producers to adopt new practices that will improve their environmental impact.

Prairie Rivers Network: $20,000 to expand the monitoring of herbicide drift on forests, prairies, and public lands as well as train farmers, land managers and agency staff on symptom identification.

ReAMP Network: $20,000 for general operating support of the ReAMP Food and Agriculture Hub and the organization’s work across nine Midwestern states and 140+ member organizations toward food and agriculture systems that nourish the land and the elimination of greenhouse gas emissions from the Midwest by 2050.

Savanna Institute: $20,000 to establish and maintain 250 acres of agroforestry in Champaign and Piatt Counties. Project will focus on alley cropping and windbreaks, two of nature-based climate solutions and will be implemented across two or three privately owned farms under long-term leases by the Savanna Institute.

The Nature Conservancy: $50,000 to support the implementation of the Illinois Grazing Lands Coalition’s Regenerative Grazing Map, which aims to transition 40,000 acres of Illinois farmland to regenerative grazing management by 2025. The Roadmap is intended to assist all Illinois livestock producers, including those historically underserved.

For more information visit www.lumpkinfoundation.org.

