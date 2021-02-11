Lytle Pool in Mattoon facing lifeguard shortage for reopening, seeking applicants

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"There has been a national shortage of lifeguards for some time. This last year has not helped by any means," YMCA Aquatics Director Austin Birch said of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Birch said the YMCA plans to post its lifeguard course schedule by the end of this week so that students can start signing up up next week. Each course will total approximately 30 hours and be spread out across several days. Different courses are scheduled to be held in March, April, May and June, with the class time being divided between the YMCA and the Sullivan Civic Center.

There are three prerequisites that perspective lifeguards should be able to complete before the first day of their class, Birch said. These prerequisites consist of the students completing a 300 yard swim, a timed event involving the retrieval of a 10 pound brick, and treading water for 2 minutes using only their legs. Participants must be at least 15 years old by the last day of class.

"Most commonly, the folks that end up lifeguarding are high school and college students, teachers who are not teaching during the summer, stay-at-home moms, and retired adults," Birch said.