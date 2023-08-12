MATTOON — Michael White has been among the big rig drivers in the annual truck convoy for the Illinois Make-A-Wish Foundation since this fundraiser began five years ago.

By taking part, the Oakland man has helped the foundation grant family vacations, special birthday parties and other wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Michael White and his wife, Natalie, are now preparing for their family to be a recipient of one of these wishes since their son, 4-year-old Leighton, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic B cell leukemia in December. He is now in remission.

Natalie White said it feels good to know they can rely on the network of support from the Illinois Make-A-Wish Foundation after seeing it firsthand as convoy participants. Their whole family, now including 1-year-old Layne, rides together in the convoy in Michael White's truck from Mindco in Paris.

"It's amazing. With all the people waving as you drive by, that makes you feel better," Natalie White said of riding in the convoy. "Leighton loves it."

The convoy gained new waving well-wishers on Saturday when its regular route through Coles County expanded to also include Cumberland County. The event's name has been changed to the Central Illinois Truck Convoy, instead of just Coles County, to reflect this expansion.

Approximately 60 semi-trucks headed out from the campus of Lake Land College, which hosted the convoy for a second year in a row, and followed a route that took them through the downtown business districts of Mattoon, Charleston, Greenup and Toledo.

Dillon and Amanda Bushue of Toledo and their children, Boone and Gunner, and cousin Katie Martin were among the convoy spectators cheering from the Cumberland County Courthouse lawn. Other spectators in Toledo gathered on the front porch of the new Coffee + Creams coffee shop.

"It was nice to have a new route come through small towns," Amanda Bushue said of the convoy.

Dillon Bushue said their children enjoyed the bounce houses and other activities offered at the convoy's starting point on Lake Land's campus. He said the children later excitedly pumped their arms in the air and were happy when the passing truck drivers honked their horns in response.

The Toledo resident said he also is glad the convoy puts a spotlight on truck drivers, who tend to be an underappreciated group.

Participating truck drivers this year included convoy newcomer Hayden Hoene of Charleston, who was driving one of seven rigs from 3 Sisters Logistics in Teutopolis.

"I'm happy to be here. It's a good cause," Hoene said while preparing his truck for the convoy. "I'm looking forward to it."

Seth McLain of Petersburg, Indiana, said he and some of his fellow drivers with OTL LLC in Covington, Indiana, returned from their work routes Friday evening and then spent a couple of hours getting their trucks spotless for the convoy.

"We are a very family-oriented company, so for anything like this that helps kids, we try to show up," McLain said as he prepared to drive in the convoy with his daughter, Renny, as a passenger.