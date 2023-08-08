MATTOON — The route for the annual truck convoy fundraiser for the Illinois Make-A-Wish Foundation on Saturday, Aug. 12, has been expanded from Coles County into Cumberland County.

The Central Illinois Truck Convoy will start at 11:30 a.m. on the grounds of Lake Land College in Mattoon and then travel through Mattoon, Charleston, Greenup and Toledo before ending back on campus.

“This is the fifth year we’ve had the truck convoy. We changed the name this year from Coles County Truck Convoy to better reflect the wider area where our truck drivers are coming from and the new route,” said Doug Overmyer, president of the convoy board.

Participating truckers will travel north from campus on U.S. Route 45 to Broadway Avenue, east on Broadway through downtown and past Peterson Park to Logan Street in Mattoon. They will then take Illinois Route 16 east, Lerna Road north, and Illinois Route 316 east on the way to Charleston.

The drivers will follow Illinois Route 130 south through Charleston to Greenup and then travel west through downtown on Illinois Route 121 to Toledo, going around the square. They will conclude by continuing east on Route 121 to Route 45, where they will head north back to campus if they wish.

Overmyer said this year's procession is expected to include more than 100 trucks. There will also be a variety of activities on campus before the convoy, including a car show, food trucks, shopping vendors, bounce houses, and a live auction.

All proceeds from the convoy will benefit the Illinois Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants family vacations, special birthday parties and other wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions. The foundation has granted more than 10,000 wishes in Illinois since its inception in 1983.

“This event is a great way to support the foundation and help make a difference in the lives of children with critical illnesses," Overmyer said.

Participating trucks will start lining up at 7 a.m. Saturday on Lake Land's campus. The car show and other activities will start at 8 a.m.

The convoy debuted in 2019 at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston. The fundraiser was held at the Coles County Memorial Airport in 2020 and the former Trailmobile factory site in Charleston in 2021 before being hosted on Lake Land's campus for the first time last year.

Lake Land President Josh Bullock said the college is thankful for the convoy’s efforts in supporting the Make-a-Wish Foundation, helping provide life-changing experiences that enrich the lives of children in need and touch the hearts of their communities.

"We are proud to be a part of this event and support this valuable mission by hosting the convoy for the second year in a row," Bullock said.

