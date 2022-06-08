 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
March for Our Lives

March for Our Lives gun reform rally Saturday in Coles County

CHARLESTON — Coles Progressives and Coles County Democrats are teaming up to rally to raise awareness for gun safety in an event that will coincide with the national March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C.

The rally will be at noon Saturday, June 11, at the Coles County Courthouse.

Eight speakers will be in attendance to share their thoughts and ideas on gun reform, including Coles County Democratic Chair Mac White, Coles Progressives Co-Chair Silver Damsen and Bonnie Laughlin-Schultz, a member of Moms Demand Action. Five local politicians will also speak at the rally, including Gail Crane Mason, Coles County Board member; Erika Weaver, member of the Mattoon School Board; Joshua Qualls and Chip Markle, Democratic candidates for 12th Congressional District, and Matt Titus, Democratic candidate for Coles County Board.

White said he wants the people of Coles County to know that “something can be done” and hopes that the rally will show that. He added that he wants to give a local voice to the ideas on gun reform that are being discussed nationally.

Damsen said she hopes to discuss the ways other countries have addressed mass shootings and find a solution based on those responses.

She said the organizations are not anticipating any trouble, especially after having no counter-protesters at the May 14 abortion rights rally.

Damsen said she feels it is important to talk about national issues locally because “it’s easier to change lives on a local level than it is at the federal level.”

Both organizations are calling on local citizens to come to the event to support “common-sense gun legislation.”

Participants are asked to wear masks and encouraged to bring signs to show support.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

