Martin family excited for win, ready for more as quest to be Coles County sheriff continues

"I'm just I'm gonna work hard. I think my campaign shows the that I'll do that," he said.
Martin was the chief of the Eastern Illinois University Police Department and had spent nearly 30 years in law enforcement before his retirement to run for sheriff.
Coming into his former position during a debilitating state budget impasse, Martin has run on being fiscally conservative at that time while still updating and adding new equipment. He also boasts an extensive history of working with other local policing agencies.
He has pledged to meet with all employees of the Coles County Sheriff’s Office within 60 days if he wins the general election.
Martin said his leadership experience and training have prepared him to be a strong sheriff.
Martin will succeed James “Jimmy” Rankin, who served nearly two terms as sheriff before unexpectedly retiring. Chief Deputy Tyler Heleine has since been appointed to the position and will serve in the administrative role until the new sheriff takes office following the Nov. 8 general election.
Spear, who previously ran for the sheriff position, is a deputy with the Coles County Sheriff’s Office.
Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.
Kent Martin hugs supporter Kevin James at the Coles County Courthouse after winning the primary election Tuesday night. Martin's friends, family and colleagues waited anxiously as votes were counted and were excited to celebrate his win.