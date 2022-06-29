Martin family excited for win, ready for more as quest to be Coles County sheriff continues

CHARLESTON — With the primary election behind him, Kent Martin is looking ahead to the the general election and what he plans to achieve as the next sheriff of Coles County.

Martin was surrounded by friends, family and his supporters Tuesday night at the Coles County Courthouse as votes were tallied. Among the supporters were some who couldn't cast votes for him.

Martin's parents, Bob and Anita, traveled from Paris to support their son. They live in Edgar County, so they could provide no support at the polls.

Anita Martin shared her pride in her son for his dedication to his campaign over the last year, saying he's knocked on doors to talk to constituents nearly every day leading up to the primaries.

Bob Martin said he was proud of his son and his accomplishments.

"It was a lot of hard work but it's paid off and we're happy," Bob Martin said.

Unofficial results show Martin finishing with 4,093 votes, to the 2,364 claimed by challenger Stephen Spear.

"I'm relieved, it's been a long, long road," Martin said after the final votes were tallied. "The hard work has paid off, but it's also just beginning."

Though he is currently uncontested, Martin said he is not done campaigning.

"I'm just I'm gonna work hard. I think my campaign shows the that I'll do that," he said.

Martin was the chief of the Eastern Illinois University Police Department and had spent nearly 30 years in law enforcement before his retirement to run for sheriff.

Coming into his former position during a debilitating state budget impasse, Martin has run on being fiscally conservative at that time while still updating and adding new equipment. He also boasts an extensive history of working with other local policing agencies.

He has pledged to meet with all employees of the Coles County Sheriff’s Office within 60 days if he wins the general election.

Martin said his leadership experience and training have prepared him to be a strong sheriff.

Martin will succeed James “Jimmy” Rankin, who served nearly two terms as sheriff before unexpectedly retiring. Chief Deputy Tyler Heleine has since been appointed to the position and will serve in the administrative role until the new sheriff takes office following the Nov. 8 general election.

Spear, who previously ran for the sheriff position, is a deputy with the Coles County Sheriff’s Office.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

