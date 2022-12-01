Martin sworn in as new Coles County sheriff

CHARLESTON — Kent Martin got a promotion Thursday, officially beginning his tenure as the new sheriff of Coles County.

With no challenger in the November general election, Martin got a head start on his new job by serving as the department's chief deputy since October.

Martin said he spent that time getting acclimated to the office, meeting new people in the department and working with deputies to learn more about the department's procedures.

"I have a strong law enforcement background, but each agency does things just a little bit differently and has things that are unique to them," Martin said after his swearing-in ceremony.

Martin, who previously served as the chief for the Eastern Illinois University Police Department, said his experience there will help him in his new role as sheriff.

"It really did a lot to prepare me. It got me a lot of administrative experience which is going to be very beneficial for the office of sheriff, working with the budget, working with the other agencies and the administrative tasks I had been responsible for on a day-to-day basis," Martin said.

Martin won a contested Republican primary in June against Stephen Spear. He was unopposed in November, paving his way to the office left vacant by the resignation of Sheriff Jimmy Rankin in February.

Tyler Heleine, who took over the sheriff duties following Rankin's departure, will now step back down to his previous role as chief deputy.

"Kent will do a good job," Heleine said. "We'll work well together."

Heleine said he feels the move to have Martin serve as chief deputy leading up to being sworn in was the "best thing for the department and the county."

"It allowed for a smooth transition and allowed for him to understand the day-to-day operations of how things are now and give him a bigger picture of things moving forward," Heleine said. "I said when I took this took the position as sheriff that my main priority was continuing to move us in the right direction and I felt like that was a step in doing so."

Martin said one of his top priorities is strengthening relationships between the sheriff's office and other local policing agencies.

"We've historically worked pretty well together, and I just want to continue that relationship," Martin said. "At the end of the day, we're all here to serve the citizens together, regardless of what uniform we wear, so I think it's important that we all just continue to cross jurisdictional boundaries and work together to provide the best service to the citizens the county."

Martin said he looks forward to serving the citizens of Coles County.

"I'm going to work as hard as I can to do my best to provide the highest quality law enforcement services that we can and I want to encourage them to get ahold of me if there's anything that that they need, any questions or if they have any problems that arise," Martin said. "I'm just here to work for them."

