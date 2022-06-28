 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Journal Gazette & Times-Courier is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Illinois State University

Recommended for you…

breaking

Martin wins Republican race for Coles County sheriff

  • 0

CHARLESTON — Kent Martin is one step away from being the next sheriff of Coles County, and with no declared Democrat competition, the next step should prove to be pretty easy.

Unofficial results from Tuesday's primary election show Martin finishing with 4,093 votes, to the 2,364 claimed by challenger Stephen Spear.

Martin was the chief of the Eastern Illinois University Police Department and had spent nearly 30 years in law enforcement before his retirement to run for sheriff.

Coming into his former position during a debilitating state budget impasse, Martin has run on being fiscally conservative at that time while still updating and adding new equipment. He also boasts an extensive history of working with other local policing agencies.

He has pledged to meet with all employees of the Coles County Sheriff’s Office within 60 days if he wins the general election.

Martin has shared he believes his leadership experience and training have prepared him to be a strong sheriff for Coles County.

Martin will succeed James “Jimmy” Rankin, who served nearly two terms as sheriff before unexpectedly retiring before the end of his last term.

Spear, who previously ran for the sheriff position, is a deputy with the Coles County Sheriff’s Office.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Dan Brady wins GOP Secretary of State nomination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News