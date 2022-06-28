Martin wins Republican race for Coles County sheriff

CHARLESTON — Kent Martin is one step away from being the next sheriff of Coles County, and with no declared Democrat competition, the next step should prove to be pretty easy.

Unofficial results from Tuesday's primary election show Martin finishing with 4,093 votes, to the 2,364 claimed by challenger Stephen Spear.

Martin was the chief of the Eastern Illinois University Police Department and had spent nearly 30 years in law enforcement before his retirement to run for sheriff.

Coming into his former position during a debilitating state budget impasse, Martin has run on being fiscally conservative at that time while still updating and adding new equipment. He also boasts an extensive history of working with other local policing agencies.

He has pledged to meet with all employees of the Coles County Sheriff’s Office within 60 days if he wins the general election.

Martin has shared he believes his leadership experience and training have prepared him to be a strong sheriff for Coles County.

Martin will succeed James “Jimmy” Rankin, who served nearly two terms as sheriff before unexpectedly retiring before the end of his last term.

Spear, who previously ran for the sheriff position, is a deputy with the Coles County Sheriff’s Office.

