CHARLESTON — The ongoing Martinsville Agricultural Fair is scheduled to host National Cowboy Pro Rodeo Association competitions Thursday and Friday, June 29 and 30.

The competitions will be part of Whippoorwill Rodeo's True American Cowboy Tour. Whippoorwill features bareback riding, saddle bronc, team roping, cowgirls breakaway, steer wrestling tie-down roping, cowgirls barrel racing and bull riding.

“We are excited to bring the rodeo back to the Martinsville Ag Fair, and Whippoorwill is known for bringing an exciting show every night," said fair board President Bob Zellers in a press release. "With this being a sanctioned event, where the participants earn points and money toward annual 2023 awards, we expect to see participants from a wide geographical area.”

The rodeos will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday. Gate admission is $5 per person, with free entry for ages 5 and under. Thursday’s grandstand admission will be $5 for ages 6-12 and $10 for 13 and older. Friday’s grandstand admission will be $7 for ages 6-12 and $12 for 13 and older.

Other ticketed grandstand events will include truck and tractor pulls at 7 p.m. Wednesday., June 28, and a demolition derby at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1. Carnival rides and food vendors will be open at the fair.

The annual children's Barnyard Scramble will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at the grandstand. There will be no charge for grandstand seating, but a donation box will be available to help support the Scramble. A fireworks show will follow the Scramble.

Other free activities will include a garden tractor pull, 6 p.m. Tuesday, beef barn; Farm Fun for Kids, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Linn Park; Lew-E’s Comedy & Circus Act shows Tuesday-Saturday nights, east of grandstand; petting zoo, 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, beef barn; pedal tractor pull, 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Linn Park; and open mic night, 6 p.m. Friday, community pavilion.

