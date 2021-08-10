Mask mandate to be topic of special Charleston school board meeting

CHARLESTON — Feedback from concerned community members regarding Gov. J.B. Pritzker's mask mandate has prompted the Charleston School Board to schedule a special meeting.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, in the high school auditorium. That is also the first day of classes for the new school year.

"It is our way of just becoming very transparent and have that conversation, let the community speak their mind," school board president Jason Coe said of the special meeting. "We have board members that want to say some things, also."

School board members, administrators and teachers have already received a flurry of feedback, both in support and against the mandate, throughout the week, Coe said.

Responding to a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state and nation, Pritzker announced last week that preschool through high school students would be required to the wear masks indoors.

In making the announcement, Pritzker said there are two routes to enforcing the mask mandate, including civil liability for schools not enforcing the mandate and the removal of recognition status by the Illinois State Board of Education.

Charleston and Mattoon school officials said they would abide by the mandate when it was announced. Both districts start classes on Thursday.

Several parents and concerned individuals attended the Mattoon school board meeting on Tuesday night. The majority of those addressing the board opposed the mask mandate.

The school board meeting room ran out of seating as around 50 individuals came to the meeting. The meeting was ongoing at press time.

Those planning to attend the special meeting in Charleston are asked to park in the south parking lot and enter through the Baker Gym doors.

The meeting will begin with a questions and comments from the public and staff about the mandate, as well as the reading of written communications submitted on the topic.

"There's always a chance to actually take action," Coe said. "There is an action item on (the board agenda) if need be, but that doesn't mean we're going to (take action) for sure. We have to be prepared."