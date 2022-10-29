 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLYDE'S ANIMAL CLINIC

Mattoon 25th annual spay, neuter event serves 175 cats

Male cats wait for their appointments at the 25th annual Make a Difference Day spay and neuter event on Saturday at Clyde's Animal Clinic in Mattoon.

MATTOON — Waiting areas overflowed with meowing cats on Saturday as Clyde's Animal Clinic held its 25th annual free spay and neuter event for approximately 175 feline patients.

The two waiting areas lined with cat travel crates was a welcome sight to clinic owner Dr. Elizabeth Clyde Druin. She said one of this "Make a Difference Day" event's goals is to keep Mattoon-area neighborhoods from overflowing with rapidly reproducing outdoor cats. The event also happened to fall on National Cat Day.

"We really try to take care of that neighborhood cat that everyone feeds but no one claims, especially that mama cat who is on her fifth litter and living under the porch," Druin said.

Full waiting room

One of the waiting rooms at Clyde's Animal Clinic in Mattoon overflows with male cats in crates as vet tech assistant Tori Hennecke prepares them for their appointments at the 25th annual Make a Difference Day spay and neuter event on Saturday.

The male waiting area included Dobby, a ginger cat brought in by Tony Lindsay of Neoga and his 10-year-old daughter Camryn. Lindsay said Dobby is an outside cat that arrived at their home, and his family subsequently got attached to him.

"He is playful, like really playful. He likes chasing things and catching things," Camryn said. Lindsay said they want to keep Dobby around, so they decided to bring him in to get neutered after hearing online about the free event. He said, "It's a great service, that's for sure."

Druin said she got the idea for the spay and neuter event 25 years ago after reading a USA Today story about national Make a Difference Day volunteerism and then driving through a neighborhood dotted with outdoor cats. The veterinarian said she wanted to help community members keep the cat population under control and keep their pets healthy, so she started organizing this free event.

Family cat

Tony Lindsay of Neoga and his 10-year-old daughter, Camryn, drop off their outdoor cat, Dobby, with volunteer Kathy Hennecke for an appointment at the 25th annual Make a Difference Day spay and neuter event on Saturday at Clyde's Animal Clinic in Mattoon.

The spay and neuter event has served up to 300 cats in past editions, Druin said. She estimated that it has tended to a total of approximately 7,000 felines over the years. Clyde's takes appointments for this event, a scheduling process that has now moved online.

"It usually fills up in two days, if not one," Druin said of the appointments.

Druin said more than 80 volunteers are typically needed to staff one of the events, where they have five surgical tables continuously in operation for spaying procedures and four for neutering. The event utilizes volunteers from Clyde's Animal Clinic, as well as the Parkland College Veterinary Technology Program and the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine.

Cat arriving

A cat is dropped off for the 25th annual Make a Difference Day spay and neuter event on Saturday at Clyde's Animal Clinic in Mattoon.

All of the procedures are performed under anesthesia, Druin said. Following Illinois law, all of the cats also are vaccinated for rabies.

"We did get the rabies vaccines donated this year, so people didn't have to pay for that," Druin said, adding that donations are always appreciated for the event.

Druin said spaying can help prevent breast cancer in female cats and neutering helps curtail aggressive behavior by males. She said these procedures also reduce the spread of feline leukemia and AIDS.

Cats waiting

Two male cats wait for their appointments at the 25th annual Make a Difference Day spay and neuter event on Saturday at Clyde's Animal Clinic in Mattoon.

Regarding overpopulation, Clyde's reports that an unspayed female cat, her mate and all of their offspring producing two litters per year with 2.8 surviving kittens per litter can total 12 cats per year. The total produced by this original group can grow to 67 cats in two years, 376 in three, 2,107 in four, and 11,801 in five years.

"They multiply really, really fast," Druin said.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

