Mattoon Amtrak station one of 78 nationwide subject to disability access claims

MATTOON — The Mattoon Amtrak station is one of 78 nationwide subject to claims for compensation because of possible mobility disability issues.

Claims must be submitted by May 29 from those with disabilities who traveled or wanted to travel from one of the stations and encountered accessibility issues, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

The agreement resolved a dispute based on the department’s investigation of possible disability discrimination, the release said.

It said the agreement calls for Amtrak to address any accessibility issues at the stations and pay a total of $2.25 million to people affected.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Work was recently completed at the Mattoon depot on a new Amtrak passenger platform, which also included the installation of wheelchair accessible doors at street and passenger level at the depot, plus a wheelchair accessible walkway at street level.