Mattoon Amtrak station one of 78 nationwide subject to disability access claims
Mattoon Amtrak station one of 78 nationwide subject to disability access claims

MATTOON — The Mattoon Amtrak station is one of 78 nationwide subject to claims for compensation because of possible mobility disability issues.

Claims must be submitted by May 29 from those with disabilities who traveled or wanted to travel from one of the stations and encountered accessibility issues, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

The release said the Justice Department reached an agreement in December with Amtrak and the National Railroad Passenger Corp.

The agreement resolved a dispute based on the department’s investigation of possible disability discrimination, the release said.

It said the agreement calls for Amtrak to address any accessibility issues at the stations and pay a total of $2.25 million to people affected.

Work was recently completed at the Mattoon depot on a new Amtrak passenger platform, which also included the installation of wheelchair accessible doors at street and passenger level at the depot, plus a wheelchair accessible walkway at street level.

The release said those eligible for claims must have a mobility disability and have been affected by accessibility limitations at one of the stations.

The train station in Effingham is also one of the stations subject to the agreement, it also said.

According to the release, questions about making claims should be directed to the settlement administrator by:

